Harrison Co. gun shop owners weigh in on gun laws debate - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Harrison Co. gun shop owners weigh in on gun laws debate

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

In response to the most recent mass school shooting at a Florida high school Feb. 14, 2018, South Mississippi gun shop owners weigh in on the national gun control debate saying they hope lawmakers think before taking action. 

Powered by Frankly