Harrison Co. gun shop owners weigh in on gun laws debate

In response to the most recent mass school shooting at a Florida high school Feb. 14, 2018, South Mississippi gun shop owners weigh in on the national gun control debate saying they hope lawmakers think before taking action.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.