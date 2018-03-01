WLOX Editorial: Arming teachers is a big decision for our state - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Arming teachers is a big decision for our state

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Parkland Florida School shooting rampage left 17 dead and leaves us wondering what to do to protect our children in school. The failure of authorities when there were so many complaints in advance that he may attack the school and then the failure of the deputy at the school to confront the shooter leaves us thinking; we have to do  more. 

Powered by Frankly