WLOX Editorial: Glad to see state leaders addressing out bridges and roads

It looks like the state of Mississippi is finally addressing its roads and bridges problem. The state Senate is pushing through a billion dollar five year plan. State business leaders have long pressed for major improvements as a pathway to attracting business to our state.
