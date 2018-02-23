STEM scouts look at possible dangers at an intersection in Long Beach

When people think of boy scouts one the first things that come to mind are outdoor activities, like camping or hiking.
For more than four years now the boys scouts have been branching out offering a different program called STEM Scouts short for science, technology, engineering and math.
Unit 2007 just started in December.
Christina Garcia was at their most recent meeting as they worked on a project focused on community service.
208 DeBuys Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 896-1313
wlox@wlox.com
(228) 896-1313EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.