WLOX Editorial: Swift action needed

WLOX Editorial: Swift action needed

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

In the days since the shootings that killed 17 people in a Florida school, tensions have been high among students and parents across the nation. In our area, possible threats and rumors of threats yielded quick action to find and arrest those making these threats. That is how it should be.   

