Hospital volunteer Carol Mentzer helps make South Mississippi strong

Each week, 68-year-old former Air Force Chief Master Sargent Carol Mentzer works 15-20 hours as a volunteer at Ocean Springs Hospital. Mentzer has many talents, and they are all put to good use at the hospital. Some say her best talent is her never-ending smile and special compassion for people.
