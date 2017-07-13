WLOX Editorial: Red tape won out over animal's life - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX Editorial: Red tape won out over animal's life

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Twenty-five years ago, the Marine Mammal Protection act was amended to formally name NOAA's National Marine Fisheries service the lead agency in dealing with stranded marine mammals including dolphins. The agency has a lot of programs that promote the safety of all marine mammals which are protected species. But recent action, or lack of action by the federal agency led to the death of a dolphin. 

