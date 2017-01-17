Sheriff: Teen reported missing left home on a bike

A missing teen in Harrison County has prompted a search by the sheriff's department. Sheriff Troy Peterson tells us surveillance footage from the area shows the 16-year-old Biloxi High School sophomore left the neighborhood by bike.
