A national trend has made it to South Mississippi. More and more people are choosing to pick up healthy and flavorful prepared meals either for the day or the week. An Ocean Springs woman is watching her business grow as more people are discovering her meals to go. In a little cottage on Bellande Avenue in Ocean Springs, Lola Fleur Catering and Marketing is serving up something unique and tasty. The small business puts an emphasis on healthy and flavorful meals. While the ...