WLOX Features - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

  • WLOX FeaturesMore>>

  • Page 13: Art down on the farm

    Page 13: Art down on the farm

    Friday, January 13 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-01-13 23:51:20 GMT

     There is a special place in Woolmarket where you can learn how to paint, make pottery or create jewelry and feed a llama.

    More >>

     There is a special place in Woolmarket where you can learn how to paint, make pottery or create jewelry and feed a llama.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Saving monarch butterflies on the Gulf Coast

    Page 13: Saving monarch butterflies on the Gulf Coast

    Friday, September 30 2016 7:52 PM EDT2016-09-30 23:52:41 GMT

    Monarch butterflies are very important to the environment and to the food chain. The monarch population is dwindling and a group is working to bring the beautiful butterfly back.  Monarch release events are being held in Gulf States and one was done in Ocean Springs. A film is being made dedicated to the effort. The movie The Mystical Migration of the Monarch Butterfly is a creative project spearheaded by butterfly conservators Fairn Whatley and Suzanne Damrich.  .

    More >>

    Monarch butterflies are very important to the environment and to the food chain. The monarch population is dwindling and a group is working to bring the beautiful butterfly back.  Monarch release events are being held in Gulf States and one was done in Ocean Springs. A film is being made dedicated to the effort. The movie The Mystical Migration of the Monarch Butterfly is a creative project spearheaded by butterfly conservators Fairn Whatley and Suzanne Damrich.  .

    More >>

  • Page 13: Lola Fleur serves up healthy meals to go

    Page 13: Lola Fleur serves up healthy meals to go

    Saturday, September 17 2016 11:32 AM EDT2016-09-17 15:32:47 GMT
    The Italian Beef Stew at Lola Fleur's is a customer favorite. (Photo source: WLOX News)The Italian Beef Stew at Lola Fleur's is a customer favorite. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    A national trend has made it to South Mississippi. More and more people are choosing to pick up healthy and flavorful prepared meals either for the day or the week. An Ocean Springs woman is watching her business grow as more people are discovering her meals to go. In a little cottage on Bellande Avenue in Ocean Springs, Lola Fleur Catering and Marketing is serving up something unique and tasty. The small business puts an emphasis on healthy and flavorful meals. While the ...

    More >>

    A national trend has made it to South Mississippi. More and more people are choosing to pick up healthy and flavorful prepared meals either for the day or the week. An Ocean Springs woman is watching her business grow as more people are discovering her meals to go. In a little cottage on Bellande Avenue in Ocean Springs, Lola Fleur Catering and Marketing is serving up something unique and tasty. The small business puts an emphasis on healthy and flavorful meals. While the ...

    More >>

  • Page 13: Spiritual jewelry from Bay St. Louis

    Page 13: Spiritual jewelry from Bay St. Louis

    Friday, August 19 2016 7:17 PM EDT2016-08-19 23:17:16 GMT
    Peshah Gallen traveled an interesting path to jewelry design. (Photo source: WLOX)Peshah Gallen traveled an interesting path to jewelry design. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Jewelry designer Peshah Gallen lays all of her materials, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, on the floor of her Bay St. Louis studio. When she connects the components, the result is custom made jewelry. 

    More >>

    Jewelry designer Peshah Gallen lays all of her materials, like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, on the floor of her Bay St. Louis studio. When she connects the components, the result is custom made jewelry. 

    More >>

  • Page 13: The lost Mississippi barrier island

    Page 13: The lost Mississippi barrier island

    Wednesday, August 10 2016 6:02 PM EDT2016-08-10 22:02:42 GMT
    Isle of Caprice is a glamorous page out of our history book and just another example of what makes coastal Mississippi a fascinating part of the world. (Photo source: WLOX)Isle of Caprice is a glamorous page out of our history book and just another example of what makes coastal Mississippi a fascinating part of the world. (Photo source: WLOX)

    There are so many colorful stories found in the history of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Isle of Caprice is one of the most fascinating tales.

    More >>

    There are so many colorful stories found in the history of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Isle of Caprice is one of the most fascinating tales.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Fresh roasted coffee in Long Beach

    Page 13: Fresh roasted coffee in Long Beach

    Friday, July 22 2016 7:46 PM EDT2016-07-22 23:46:06 GMT

     A South Mississippi company roasts coffee beans and turns them into fresh coffee for their retail and wholesale business.

    More >>

     A South Mississippi company roasts coffee beans and turns them into fresh coffee for their retail and wholesale business.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Heat and eat healthy food

    Page 13: Heat and eat healthy food

    Friday, July 15 2016 7:07 PM EDT2016-07-15 23:07:23 GMT

    Every week there's a flurry of activity in the kitchen on Kiln Delisle Road in Pass Christian. Tonya Martin started Zone Meals to Go with the motto "Eat great and lose weight".

    More >>

    Every week there's a flurry of activity in the kitchen on Kiln Delisle Road in Pass Christian. Tonya Martin started Zone Meals to Go with the motto "Eat great and lose weight".

    More >>

  • Page 13: Natural sweet summer treats

    Friday, July 1 2016 6:10 PM EDT2016-07-01 22:10:15 GMT

    Refreshing pineapples and other fruits turned into hand crafted treats at Pop Brothers in Gulfport are a sure cure for beating the heat in South Mississippi

    More >>

    Refreshing pineapples and other fruits turned into hand crafted treats at Pop Brothers in Gulfport are a sure cure for beating the heat in South Mississippi

    More >>

  • Page 13: Down on a dairy farm in South Mississippi

    Page 13: Down on a dairy farm in South Mississippi

    Friday, June 17 2016 7:02 PM EDT2016-06-17 23:02:23 GMT

    Near the Alabama state line in northeast Jackson County sits Middleton Farms; a 1,000-acre, family-owned dairy farm.

    More >>

    Near the Alabama state line in northeast Jackson County sits Middleton Farms; a 1,000-acre, family-owned dairy farm.

    More >>

  • Page13: Find clues and make the great escape

    Page13: Find clues and make the great escape

    Friday, May 13 2016 6:35 PM EDT2016-05-13 22:35:08 GMT
    Saturday, May 14 2016 6:54 AM EDT2016-05-14 10:54:06 GMT
    Hint Hunter plans to open three more puzzle rooms by the end of the year. (Photo source: WLOX)Hint Hunter plans to open three more puzzle rooms by the end of the year. (Photo source: WLOX)

    If you like looking for clues and solving mysteries, Hint Hunter in D'Iberville is the place for you. Tour guide John Lunstrum is taking Michael Lopez and his son, Samuel, on an adventure.

    More >>

    If you like looking for clues and solving mysteries, Hint Hunter in D'Iberville is the place for you. Tour guide John Lunstrum is taking Michael Lopez and his son, Samuel, on an adventure.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Wonder and mystery of rare coins

    Page 13: Wonder and mystery of rare coins

    Friday, March 25 2016 4:44 PM EDT2016-03-25 20:44:00 GMT
    Friday, March 25 2016 6:42 PM EDT2016-03-25 22:42:15 GMT

    Rare Coin Dealer Norman Carnovale stands over a display case filled with shiny coins.

    More >>

    Rare Coin Dealer Norman Carnovale stands over a display case filled with shiny coins.

    More >>

  • Page13: A new way to see Biloxi

    Page13: A new way to see Biloxi

    Friday, March 18 2016 4:44 PM EDT2016-03-18 20:44:07 GMT
    Friday, March 18 2016 6:51 PM EDT2016-03-18 22:51:14 GMT
    Right now, Gunn has only one Pedicab that he runs in Biloxi. His goal is to keep expanding. (Photo source: WLOX)Right now, Gunn has only one Pedicab that he runs in Biloxi. His goal is to keep expanding. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A Biloxi businessman is bringing a new form of travel to downtown. Steve Gunn welcomes a young couple into his Pedicab.

    More >>

    A Biloxi businessman is bringing a new form of travel to downtown. Steve Gunn welcomes a young couple into his Pedicab.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Down on the goat farm

    Page 13: Down on the goat farm

    Friday, February 12 2016 4:05 PM EST2016-02-12 21:05:51 GMT
    Friday, February 12 2016 5:44 PM EST2016-02-12 22:44:51 GMT

    Gloria and Morris Richardson own and run G & M Goat Farm in Stone County.

    More >>

    Gloria and Morris Richardson own and run G & M Goat Farm in Stone County.

    More >>

  • Terror on the Coast is coming

    Terror on the Coast is coming

    Friday, September 18 2015 4:16 PM EDT2015-09-18 20:16:21 GMT
    Saturday, September 19 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-09-19 10:54:01 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)
    With Halloween right around the corner, haunted houses will soon start opening their doors. Two businessmen with connections to the movie industry are getting ready to present Terror on the Coast inside a huge warehouse in Gulfport.More >>
    With Halloween right around the corner, haunted houses will soon start opening their doors. Two businessmen with connections to the movie industry are getting ready to present Terror on the Coast inside a huge warehouse in Gulfport.More >>

  • Page 13: The splendor of nature in Jackson County

    Page 13: The splendor of nature in Jackson County

    Friday, September 11 2015 4:40 PM EDT2015-09-11 20:40:57 GMT
    Saturday, September 12 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-09-12 10:54:07 GMT
    Construction began on the $2.3 million Pascagoula River Audubon Center late last year in downtown Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX)Construction began on the $2.3 million Pascagoula River Audubon Center late last year in downtown Moss Point. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Work continues on the new $2.3 million Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point. The 10 acre site provides visitors with access to natural beauty in Jackson County. More >>
    Work continues on the new $2.3 million Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point. The 10 acre site provides visitors with access to natural beauty in Jackson County. More >>

  • Page 13: Sweet South Mississippi honey

    Page 13: Sweet South Mississippi honey

    Friday, July 17 2015 6:33 PM EDT2015-07-17 22:33:59 GMT
    Saturday, July 18 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-07-18 10:54:08 GMT
    Stinger Juice is available at several health food stores on the Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)Stinger Juice is available at several health food stores on the Coast. (Photo source: WLOX)
    There's nothing like pure, local honey. There are tremendous health benefits from honey made in our own backyard.More >>
    There's nothing like pure, local honey. There are tremendous health benefits from honey made in our own backyard.More >>

  • Page 13: On location with a MS film production

    Page 13: On location with a MS film production

    Friday, June 26 2015 1:55 PM EDT2015-06-26 17:55:17 GMT
    Saturday, June 27 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-06-27 10:54:08 GMT
    Doleac's production company, Historia Films, has put together a terrific cast for the movie. (Photo source: WLOX)Doleac's production company, Historia Films, has put together a terrific cast for the movie. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Mississippi filmmaker Miles Doleac has teamed up with Lisa Bruce, who produced the Oscar nominated film "The Theory of Everything," on a movie being shot in and around Hattiesburg.More >>
    Mississippi filmmaker Miles Doleac has teamed up with Lisa Bruce, who produced the Oscar nominated film "The Theory of Everything," on a movie being shot in and around Hattiesburg.More >>

  • Page 13: Moonshine in Hancock County

    Page 13: Moonshine in Hancock County

    Friday, June 19 2015 12:59 PM EDT2015-06-19 16:59:16 GMT
    Saturday, June 20 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-06-20 10:54:09 GMT
    According to Saucier, that Hancock County whiskey ended up in the hands of major mobsters like Al Capone. (Photo source: WLOX)According to Saucier, that Hancock County whiskey ended up in the hands of major mobsters like Al Capone. (Photo source: WLOX)
    In the early 1900s, bootleggers worked in the woods around Hancock County. The Kiln was a hot spot for illegal whiskey stills.More >>
    In the early 1900s, bootleggers worked in the woods around Hancock County. The Kiln was a hot spot for illegal whiskey stills.More >>

  • Page 13: Old school blues album release in the Bay

    Page 13: Old school blues album release in the Bay

    Friday, June 12 2015 4:27 PM EDT2015-06-12 20:27:04 GMT
    Saturday, June 13 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-06-13 10:54:08 GMT
    In an effort to make this an authentic blues project at the authentic 100 Men Hall, Jessie recorded all the songs live in Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: WLOX)In an effort to make this an authentic blues project at the authentic 100 Men Hall, Jessie recorded all the songs live in Bay St. Louis. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The sound of blues music fills 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis. Guitarist Jessie Loya and his wife, Kerrie, renovated the building on Union Street, and they're keeping a Mississippi tradition alive.More >>
    The sound of blues music fills 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis. Guitarist Jessie Loya and his wife, Kerrie, renovated the building on Union Street, and they're keeping a Mississippi tradition alive.More >>

  • Page 13: A new way to exhibit art

    Page 13: A new way to exhibit art

    Friday, May 29 2015 5:47 PM EDT2015-05-29 21:47:23 GMT
    Saturday, May 30 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-05-30 10:54:08 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)
    There is a very interesting dynamic inside the Bohemian Gallery on Main Street in Old Town Bay St. Louis.More >>
    There is a very interesting dynamic inside the Bohemian Gallery on Main Street in Old Town Bay St. Louis.More >>

  • Page 13: Food with a view at Oyster Reef Club

    Page 13: Food with a view at Oyster Reef Club

    Friday, May 15 2015 3:58 PM EDT2015-05-15 19:58:31 GMT
    Saturday, May 16 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-05-16 10:54:04 GMT
    The unique structure, a new restaurant called Oyster Reef Club in the Long Beach Harbor, is attracting a lot of attention. (Photo source: WLOX)The unique structure, a new restaurant called Oyster Reef Club in the Long Beach Harbor, is attracting a lot of attention. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It's a sign of the times in post-Katrina South Mississippi, homes and businesses built up to meet new standards. A restaurant in Long Beach is getting recognized, because it's way up in the air.More >>
    It's a sign of the times in post-Katrina South Mississippi, homes and businesses built up to meet new standards. A restaurant in Long Beach is getting recognized, because it's way up in the air.More >>

  • Page 13: Following in Walter Anderson's footsteps

    Page 13: Following in Walter Anderson's footsteps

    Friday, May 8 2015 3:59 PM EDT2015-05-08 19:59:31 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:31 PM EDT2015-05-09 00:31:29 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)
    The late artist Walter Anderson did some amazing things in his colorful life. Of course he created wonderful art, but one of the great stories about Anderson involve his many trips in a row boat to Horn Island.More >>
    The late artist Walter Anderson did some amazing things in his colorful life. Of course he created wonderful art, but one of the great stories about Anderson involve his many trips in a row boat to Horn Island.More >>

  • Page 13: Art meets nature at Gail Keenan Art Center

    Page 13: Art meets nature at Gail Keenan Art Center

    Friday, April 24 2015 6:41 PM EDT2015-04-24 22:41:10 GMT
    Friday, April 24 2015 8:09 PM EDT2015-04-25 00:09:48 GMT
    (Photo source: WLOX)(Photo source: WLOX)
    Breathtaking images of the world's Polar Regions from photographer Martyn Lucas. Unique pottery created by ceramic artist Barbara Dauterive. Our Mississippi Barrier Islands captured in photos by Bill Seeman.More >>
    Breathtaking images of the world's Polar Regions from photographer Martyn Lucas. Unique pottery created by ceramic artist Barbara Dauterive. Our Mississippi Barrier Islands captured in photos by Bill Seeman.More >>

  • Page 13 : Museum spotlights model trains

    Page 13 : Museum spotlights model trains

    Friday, April 17 2015 12:48 PM EDT2015-04-17 16:48:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 18 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-04-18 10:54:08 GMT
    Mueller tells a familiar story from the world of model railroading. A generation of mostly boys grew up playing with model trains. (Photo source: WLOX)Mueller tells a familiar story from the world of model railroading. A generation of mostly boys grew up playing with model trains. (Photo source: WLOX)
    If you like model trains, you'll love a new museum that is set to open Saturday, April 18. The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum features an incredible display of different model trains.More >>
    If you like model trains, you'll love a new museum that is set to open Saturday, April 18. The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum features an incredible display of different model trains.More >>

  • Page 13: Quilts with a twist

    Page 13: Quilts with a twist

    Friday, April 3 2015 12:56 PM EDT2015-04-03 16:56:53 GMT
    Saturday, April 4 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-04-04 10:54:05 GMT
    Bell Kessler and her sister, Bernadette Graham, are expert quilt makers. (Photo source: WLOX)Bell Kessler and her sister, Bernadette Graham, are expert quilt makers. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Quilting is a big part of American history. Bell Kessler and her sister, Bernadette Graham, are expert quilt makers. The two design and make quilts at their shop, Peace by Piece Quilts, on Howard Avenue in Biloxi.
    More >>
    Quilting is a big part of American history. Bell Kessler and her sister, Bernadette Graham, are expert quilt makers. The two design and make quilts at their shop, Peace by Piece Quilts, on Howard Avenue in Biloxi.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Animals roam the grounds at Beavoir

    Page 13: Animals roam the grounds at Beavoir

    Friday, March 20 2015 4:04 PM EDT2015-03-20 20:04:15 GMT
    Friday, March 20 2015 8:18 PM EDT2015-03-21 00:18:49 GMT
    The animals are a bonus to the presidential library and the Beauvoir home. (Photo source: WLOX)The animals are a bonus to the presidential library and the Beauvoir home. (Photo source: WLOX)
    A trip to Beauvoir reveals a wide assortment of animals. The animals graze the grounds at the historic last home of Jefferson Davis.More >>
    A trip to Beauvoir reveals a wide assortment of animals. The animals graze the grounds at the historic last home of Jefferson Davis.More >>

  • Page 13: Old Bay St. Louis school house transformed

    Page 13: Old Bay St. Louis school house transformed

    Friday, March 6 2015 1:54 PM EST2015-03-06 18:54:06 GMT
    Saturday, March 7 2015 6:54 AM EST2015-03-07 11:54:08 GMT
    Ellis Anderson and her husband, Larry Jaubert, purchased the historic structure. They restored the building and turned it into a residence. (Photo source: WLOX)Ellis Anderson and her husband, Larry Jaubert, purchased the historic structure. They restored the building and turned it into a residence. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Built in 1913, the Webb School building in the heart of Bay St. Louis served as an elementary school for first through fourth grade students until the early 1960s.More >>
    Built in 1913, the Webb School building in the heart of Bay St. Louis served as an elementary school for first through fourth grade students until the early 1960s.More >>

  • Page 13: Walter Anderson Museum celebrating Dr. Seuss

    Page 13: Walter Anderson Museum celebrating Dr. Seuss

    Friday, February 27 2015 1:28 PM EST2015-02-27 18:28:40 GMT
    Saturday, February 28 2015 6:54 AM EST2015-02-28 11:54:04 GMT
    Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, was one of the most popular literary figures of the 20th century. (Photo source: WLOX)Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, was one of the most popular literary figures of the 20th century. (Photo source: WLOX)
    On Monday, March 2, the world will celebrate the birthday of the great author Dr. Seuss, who passed away 24 years ago. The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs is throwing a Seuss birthday bash with the help of creative kids and adults.
    More >>
    On Monday, March 2, the world will celebrate the birthday of the great author Dr. Seuss, who passed away 24 years ago. The Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs is throwing a Seuss birthday bash with the help of creative kids and adults.

    More >>

  • Page 13: Something's cooking at the Mary C.

    Page 13: Something's cooking at the Mary C.

    Friday, February 20 2015 1:54 PM EST2015-02-20 18:54:29 GMT
    Friday, February 20 2015 3:43 PM EST2015-02-20 20:43:17 GMT
    The Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs serves up a program that invites people in to learn, cook and eat. It's called the Lunch and Learn Series in the Mary C. Café.More >>
    The Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center in Ocean Springs serves up a program that invites people in to learn, cook and eat. It's called the Lunch and Learn Series in the Mary C. Café.More >>

  • Page 13: Bed and breakfast comes to Pass Christian mansion

    Page 13: Bed and breakfast comes to Pass Christian mansion

    Friday, February 6 2015 2:01 PM EST2015-02-06 19:01:53 GMT
    Saturday, February 7 2015 6:54 AM EST2015-02-07 11:54:09 GMT
    Blue Rose Bed and Breakfast (Photo source: WLOX)Blue Rose Bed and Breakfast (Photo source: WLOX)
    Many travelers prefer the peace and tranquility of a bed and breakfast over the hustle and bustle of a hotel. The bed and breakfast industry is growing by leaps and bounds, and South Mississippi is part of that trend.More >>
    Many travelers prefer the peace and tranquility of a bed and breakfast over the hustle and bustle of a hotel. The bed and breakfast industry is growing by leaps and bounds, and South Mississippi is part of that trend.More >>

  • Page 13: Quilt provides a historic journey of Stone Co.

    Page 13: Quilt provides a historic journey of Stone Co.

    Friday, January 9 2015 1:52 PM EST2015-01-09 18:52:39 GMT
    Saturday, January 10 2015 6:54 AM EST2015-01-10 11:54:09 GMT
    If you walk into the Stone County Courthouse in Wiggins, you'll see a colorful quilt hanging in the lobby. (Photo source: WLOX)If you walk into the Stone County Courthouse in Wiggins, you'll see a colorful quilt hanging in the lobby. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Students, community leaders and artists are celebrating Stone County history. The celebration runs from downtown Wiggins to Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston.More >>
    Students, community leaders and artists are celebrating Stone County history. The celebration runs from downtown Wiggins to Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston.More >>

  • Page 13: National landmark in Jackson County

    Page 13: National landmark in Jackson County

    A federally protected refuge in Jackson County is dedicated to securing the survival of the endangered Mississippi Sandhill Crane.More >>
    A federally protected refuge in Jackson County is dedicated to securing the survival of the endangered Mississippi Sandhill Crane.More >>

  • Page 13: Picking grapes at Boggy Creek Vineyard

    Page 13: Picking grapes at Boggy Creek Vineyard

    Muscadine grapes are ripe for the picking at Boggy Creek Vineyard in Vancleave. Folks come from miles around to pick their own grapes at the three acre vineyard.More >>
    Muscadine grapes are ripe for the picking at Boggy Creek Vineyard in Vancleave. Folks come from miles around to pick their own grapes at the three acre vineyard.More >>

  • Page 13: Raising poultry the natural way in Stone County

    Page 13: Raising poultry the natural way in Stone County

    Unlike large poultry producers, a small farm in Stone County raises chickens in a chemical free, natural environment.More >>
    Unlike large poultry producers, a small farm in Stone County raises chickens in a chemical free, natural environment.More >>

  • Page 13: Historic boat getting makeover in D'Iberville

    Page 13: Historic boat getting makeover in D'Iberville

    There are only a handful of master boat builders in the Gulf States region who are capable of working on historic vessels. One of them is Bill Holland, of D'Iberville.More >>
    There are only a handful of master boat builders in the Gulf States region who are capable of working on historic vessels. One of them is Bill Holland, of D'Iberville.More >>

  • Page 13: On the set of 'NCIS: New Orleans'

    Page 13: On the set of 'NCIS: New Orleans'

    One of the most successful crime dramas in the history of television is coming to New Orleans. "NCIS: New Orleans" will premiere on WLOX CBS in September. The show stars veteran actor Scott Bakula.More >>
    One of the most successful crime dramas in the history of television is coming to New Orleans. "NCIS: New Orleans" will premiere on WLOX CBS in September. The show stars veteran actor Scott Bakula.More >>

  • Page 13: Gulfport man owns rare classic car

    Page 13: Gulfport man owns rare classic car

    Gulfport's Andy Switzer is a classic car collector. He recently purchased a 1931 Lincoln Model K that is considered an extremely rare vintage automobile.More >>
    Gulfport's Andy Switzer is a classic car collector. He recently purchased a 1931 Lincoln Model K that is considered an extremely rare vintage automobile.More >>

  • Page 13: A trip to Happy Hollow

    Page 13: A trip to Happy Hollow

    Every kind of wood imaginable is stacked up and ready to be cut or turned into furniture at a unique place in Gulfport called Happy Hollow.More >>
    Every kind of wood imaginable is stacked up and ready to be cut or turned into furniture at a unique place in Gulfport called Happy Hollow.More >>

  • Beauvoir artifacts returning to library

    Beauvoir artifacts returning to library

    The Jefferson Davis Presidential Library at Beauvoir was completed one year ago. The facility tells the story of Jefferson Davis, the only President of the Confederacy.More >>
    The Jefferson Davis Presidential Library at Beauvoir was completed one year ago. The facility tells the story of Jefferson Davis, the only President of the Confederacy.More >>

  • Page 13: Ohr museum approaching milestone

    Page 13: Ohr museum approaching milestone

    Everything from Hurricane Katrina to funding issues has delayed completion of the four metal pods at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.More >>
    Everything from Hurricane Katrina to funding issues has delayed completion of the four metal pods at the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi.More >>

  • Page 13: Shearing time down on the farm

    Page 13: Shearing time down on the farm

    A team of professional alpaca shearers visited a South Mississippi alpaca farm for the annual ritual of cutting the animal's valuable wool.More >>
    A team of professional alpaca shearers visited a South Mississippi alpaca farm for the annual ritual of cutting the animal's valuable wool.More >>

  • Page 13: Musical couple lives totally carefree lifestyle

    Page 13: Musical couple lives totally carefree lifestyle

    A lot of people want to get out of the rat race and live a stress free lifestyle. A couple of musicians are living a dream traveling America and playing music.More >>
    A lot of people want to get out of the rat race and live a stress free lifestyle. A couple of musicians are living a dream traveling America and playing music.More >>

  • Page 13: Latest cirque style show at Beau Rivage

    Page 13: Latest cirque style show at Beau Rivage

    Imagine three motorcycles traveling at high speed inside a dome around a woman twisting from a rope. Or trapeze artists flying through the air. Or a contortionist doing incredible things with her body. YouMore >>
    The new Cirque style show at Beau Rivage, Funambula serves up a wide array of thrilling performances.More >>

  • Page 13: New tourist attraction

    Page 13: New tourist attraction

    Visitors to the Coast can stay at motels, casino hotels, condo units and now water front homes in Harrison County.More >>

  • Page 13: Bible comes to life in south Alabama with help from Katrina debris

    Page 13: Bible comes to life in south Alabama with help from Katrina debris

    A South Alabama man has turned debris from Hurricane Katrina into biblical reproductions. A special Gallery showcases David Hamilton's passion for history and the Bible. More >>

  • Gulfport Art Gallery Features Unique Christmas Ornaments

    Gulfport Art Gallery Features Unique Christmas Ornaments

    Stop by the Bella Bleu Art Studio and Gallery in downtown Gulfport through the month of February and view colorful Christmas ornaments created by a collection of South Mississippi artists.More >>

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas school gunman: 'I'm going to kill you.' Then he fired

    Texas school gunman: 'I'm going to kill you.' Then he fired

    Saturday, May 19 2018 11:51 PM EDT2018-05-20 03:51:30 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-05-20 12:54:46 GMT
    (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...(Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP). April Salinas, second from right, her daughters Meah, 13, and Macee, 6, and Jeramiah Kelley read notes left at memorial behind Texas First Bank, Saturday, May 19, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. A gu...

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

    The mother of one slain student said her daughter may have been targeted because she rejected advances from the suspect, who was an ex-boyfriend of her daughter's best friend.

    More >>

  • In deadly school shooting, a confession but no clear motive

    In deadly school shooting, a confession but no clear motive

    Saturday, May 19 2018 1:10 AM EDT2018-05-19 05:10:39 GMT
    Sunday, May 20 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-05-20 04:05:44 GMT
    (Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...(Galveston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This photo provided by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows Dimitrios Pagourtzis, who law enforcement officials took into custody Friday, May 18, 2018, and identified as the suspect in the deadly schoo...

    Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

    More >>

    Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.

    More >>

  • Mother has message for son after he's arrested for stealing car

    Mother has message for son after he's arrested for stealing car

    Saturday, May 19 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-05-19 12:49:30 GMT
    Evelyn Thompson (Source: WMC Action News 5)Evelyn Thompson (Source: WMC Action News 5)

    A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars. 

    More >>

    A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly