Baffert chasing history, Justify pursues Triple Crown in potentially soggy Preakness.More >>
The 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship Tournament bracket has been set.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers scored two runs in the bottom of the tenth to post a 3-2 win over Chattanooga at MGM Park.More >>
It was an all-too familiar scene for the George County baseball team Saturday afternoon at Trustmark Park. For the third time in the last four years, the Rebels reluctantly accepted a state championship runner-up trophy, falling to DeSoto Central 10-1 in a deciding game three of the Class 6A Championship Series.More >>
Vancleave High School won their first baseball state championship in program history Friday night!More >>
