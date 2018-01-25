For 14 years, Barbara Ruddiman has managed the Ocean Springs soup kitchen The Lord is My Help, helping those who need it most and making South Mississippi strong.More >>
A Gulfport man is using basketball to help reach kids in his community, spending at least three days a week on the court, teaching them life skills along with dribbling techniques.More >>
Generations of Stone County residents are learning about their history and culture through an ambitious project that showcases the area’s people and places through unique murals.More >>
It's not often that a fisherman will share the location of his "honey hole." But Fred Tucei has shared a lot in his 100 years - a lifetime of hard work, happy memories, and a passion for fishing that's still going strong.More >>
A WWII veteran at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport celebrated her 101st birthday on Tuesday. One way she's marking the milestone is by telling her life story. Her experiences were recently recorded for inclusion in the Library of Congress.More >>
No matter how he’s perceived, there’s no doubt that TNathan Fairley is making waves that continue to pound away at the walls of institutional oppression.More >>
St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy's mission is simple: "To provide prescription medication and wellness education for those in need." For the past 20 years, it has lived up to that mission, serving nearly 4,000 people in south Mississippi and dispensing more than $12 million dollars in free medication.More >>
If you’ve ever been to the Jackson County Animal Shelter, you probably have seen Mercede Williams.More >>
On most days you'll find Ruby Lee Smith in the kitchen of her small Poplarville home, cooking for others. Not because she has to because she wants to.More >>
This Mardi Gras season is extremely meaningful for the newly formed Calypso Carnival Krewe. That’s because one man from the Coast is pouring everything he has into building a float with the friends and family he loves all while fighting the toughest battle of his life.More >>
Gini Fellows isn't your typical grandmother.More >>
In Long Beach, one organization is taking a hands-on approach to the fight against hunger and food insecurity.More >>
At the Armed Forces Retirement Home one man is using art to open doors of imagination for veterans. Milton Williams is the Art Director at AFRH. He uses art to help enrich the lives of residents.More >>
Each week, 68-year-old former Air Force Chief Master Sargent Carol Mentzer works 15-20 hours as a volunteer at Ocean Springs Hospital.More >>
At the Pascagoula Police Department, not everyone who wears the badge walks on two legs.More >>
A Stone County teen is receiving big recognition for the impact she makes on her community. Sidney Brown is a semi-finalist for the Military Child of the Year award.More >>
There are people who could use a hand all around us. That's a reality Jamie Bates keeps locked in his mind; and has for decades.More >>
She calls herself Lucy the Clown and her mission in life is helping people have a better day. That's why we believe she's South Mississippi Strong.More >>
The mother, Calaya, was seen kissing and cradling the newborn, named Moke, which means "junior" in the Linglala language of Congo.More >>
We're not crying, you're crying.More >>
The young giraffe will have his own cake, edible flowers and enrichment toys at a livestreamed birthday party.More >>
Sharon Heinemann didn't think twice when she offered her ring to the man. "I just did it. ... He loved her, and he didn't have a ring."More >>
A soldier returned home with a bronze medal for his work saving the lives of others overseas. Now, his family and friends are returning the favor with a surprise wedding he never got to have.More >>
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens who made a difference in her life to prom with herMore >>
Little Austin Perine is getting an early start in philanthropy on his quest to become president.More >>
The goose is protected by federal law and can't be removed. There's no timeline on when the children will return to play.More >>
The 7-year-old lost her father only a week after she turned 3, and since then, she’s wanted to feel near him again, her mom says.More >>
