Don Jones II, from Lawrence County, plays for the San Francisco 49ers. He recently came back to town to take a young girl with disabilities to her prom in Moulton. Jones says Lindsey Preston's mom is close with his family. So, last year her mother asked Jones if he would be willing to take her to prom. "Lindsey always stayed in contact with me and the family," says Jones. "Her mother asked me to go to prom with her last year so I told her I would be more t...

