Coming up on WLOX - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

  • Coming up on WLOXMore>>

  • Journey to the NFL: Pascagoula native becomes first female NFL official

    Journey to the NFL: Pascagoula native becomes first female NFL official

    Friday, February 5 2016 4:23 PM EST2016-02-05 21:23:14 GMT
    Sunday, February 7 2016 11:32 PM EST2016-02-08 04:32:02 GMT

    She's a modern day pioneer, blazing a trail from Pascagoula to the NFL. 

    More >>

    She's a modern day pioneer, blazing a trail from Pascagoula to the NFL. 

    More >>

  • Seafood gumbo and world class barbecue draws food fanatics to Coast

    Seafood gumbo and world class barbecue draws food fanatics to Coast

    Thursday, February 18 2016 6:53 PM EST2016-02-18 23:53:12 GMT
    Friday, February 19 2016 6:54 AM EST2016-02-19 11:54:05 GMT
    Two of the coast’s signature foods are fine seafood gumbo and award winning barbecue. More >>

    Two of the coast’s signature foods are fine seafood gumbo and award winning barbecue.

    More >>

  • Urban legends of South Mississippi

    Wednesday, November 2 2016 9:26 PM EDT2016-11-03 01:26:48 GMT

    This river in Pascagoula may sing but some would say that's not exactly why Singing River got it's name… "It's called the singing river because Indians committed suicide and died in it," said Pascagoula Resident, Robert Motyka. People have heard that legend for year, but the legend just may have a bit of truth to it. It turns out the mass suicide was all over love. Pascagoula River Audubon Center Director, Mark LaSalle is an expert on the river, and s...

    More >>

    This river in Pascagoula may sing but some would say that's not exactly why Singing River got it's name… "It's called the singing river because Indians committed suicide and died in it," said Pascagoula Resident, Robert Motyka. People have heard that legend for year, but the legend just may have a bit of truth to it. It turns out the mass suicide was all over love. Pascagoula River Audubon Center Director, Mark LaSalle is an expert on the river, and s...

    More >>

  • Wrestling makes a comeback in South Mississippi

    Wrestling makes a comeback in South Mississippi

    Friday, July 1 2016 5:16 PM EDT2016-07-01 21:16:36 GMT

    Southern Championship Wrestling, otherwise known as SCW, is an independent wrestling promotion that runs weekly shows in a VFW building in Bay St. Louis.  

    More >>

    Southern Championship Wrestling, otherwise known as SCW, is an independent wrestling promotion that runs weekly shows in a VFW building in Bay St. Louis.  

    More >>

  • Junkyard identity theft on the rise

    Junkyard identity theft on the rise

    Tuesday, May 3 2016 11:32 PM EDT2016-05-04 03:32:11 GMT
    Friday, May 6 2016 10:23 AM EDT2016-05-06 14:23:09 GMT

    Around 11 million cars are scrapped every year, all making it to their final resting place - a junkyard. 

    More >>

    Around 11 million cars are scrapped every year, all making it to their final resting place - a junkyard. 

    More >>

  • Jury is still out on multimillion dollar Biloxi revitalization project

    Jury is still out on multimillion dollar Biloxi revitalization project

    Sunday, February 26 2017 11:25 PM EST2017-02-27 04:25:43 GMT

    A revitalization project for Caillavet Street in Biloxi is missing a major component - new businesses. 

    More >>

    A revitalization project for Caillavet Street in Biloxi is missing a major component - new businesses. 

    More >>

  • Stop the abuse and save a pet

    Stop the abuse and save a pet

    Monday, February 20 2017 3:44 PM EST2017-02-20 20:44:36 GMT

    There are a few simple steps anyone can take if you witness animal abuse, either online or in person. WLOX reporter Janel Forte has a special report that could save a pet's life, Thursday at 10pm on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

    There are a few simple steps anyone can take if you witness animal abuse, either online or in person. WLOX reporter Janel Forte has a special report that could save a pet's life, Thursday at 10pm on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

  • Coast boy inspires others as he battles heart disease

    Coast boy inspires others as he battles heart disease

    Friday, February 17 2017 10:36 PM EST2017-02-18 03:36:12 GMT

    Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, affecting 8 out of every 1,000 newborns. 

    More >>

    Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, affecting 8 out of every 1,000 newborns. 

    More >>

  • Asher's Heart: A story of hope

    Asher's Heart: A story of hope

    Thursday, February 16 2017 9:44 AM EST2017-02-16 14:44:33 GMT

    Born with a rare and life-threatening heart condition, Asher's story is an inspiration to other families raising a special needs child. Karen Abernathy sits down with the family to share how their faith and the support of family and friends has helped them through some of the most difficult challenges a parent will ever face.

    More >>

    Born with a rare and life-threatening heart condition, Asher's story is an inspiration to other families raising a special needs child. Karen Abernathy sits down with the family to share how their faith and the support of family and friends has helped them through some of the most difficult challenges a parent will ever face.

    More >>

  • Action Report: Avoiding the bed bug's bite

    Action Report: Avoiding the bed bug's bite

    Wednesday, February 8 2017 11:52 AM EST2017-02-08 16:52:57 GMT

    Bed bugs have infested homes, hotels, nursing homes and even hospitals. Once the bugs invade your home, the process of eradicating the pesky parasites is no easy task. An action report that will make your skin crawl, Thursday at 10 p.m.

    More >>

    Bed bugs have infested homes, hotels, nursing homes and even hospitals. Once the bugs invade your home, the process of eradicating the pesky parasites is no easy task. An action report that will make your skin crawl, Thursday at 10 p.m.

    More >>

  • Actions Report: Landfill creates a stink for neighbors

    Landfill creates a stink for neighbors

    Monday, January 30 2017 12:01 PM EST2017-01-30 17:01:12 GMT

    Residents living near the Talley Disposal site are concerned about what is being buried in the landfill. They contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina and he gets answers in a special report that airs Thursday at 10:00 pm.

    More >>

    Residents living near the Talley Disposal site are concerned about what is being buried in the landfill. They contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina and he gets answers in a special report that airs Thursday at 10:00 pm.

    More >>

  • Keeping you safe by learning self defense techniques

    Keeping you safe by learning self defense techniques

    Tuesday, May 24 2016 6:54 AM EDT2016-05-24 10:54:07 GMT
    Simona Pierantoni learned how to wrap her legs around her attacker's waist to ward off a potential sexual assault. (Photo source: WLOX)Simona Pierantoni learned how to wrap her legs around her attacker's waist to ward off a potential sexual assault. (Photo source: WLOX)

    It can happen in broad daylight. An attacker can strike out of nowhere. It's a scenario that can turn you into a terrified, helpless victim. Jim Fiore's passion is to help people learn to fight back.

    More >>

    It can happen in broad daylight. An attacker can strike out of nowhere. It's a scenario that can turn you into a terrified, helpless victim. Jim Fiore's passion is to help people learn to fight back.

    More >>

  • Biloxi woman shares painful story of surviving foster care

    Biloxi woman shares painful story of surviving foster care

    Thursday, February 25 2016 6:40 PM EST2016-02-25 23:40:30 GMT
    Wednesday, March 2 2016 3:47 PM EST2016-03-02 20:47:24 GMT

    A Biloxi woman grew up in the foster care system, and is giving insight into the trauma of children who come from troubled homes. 

    More >>

    A Biloxi woman grew up in the foster care system, and is giving insight into the trauma of children who come from troubled homes. 

    More >>

  • Mental Health

    Monday, November 21 2016 10:52 AM EST2016-11-21 15:52:45 GMT
    More than 40 million Americans deal with mental health challenges. Watch Tuesday at 10 PM, as WLOX News Now investigates the mental health crisis that is affecting the Mississippi Gulf Coast. More >>
    More than 40 million Americans deal with mental health challenges. Watch Tuesday at 10 PM, as WLOX News Now investigates the mental health crisis that is affecting the Mississippi Gulf Coast. More >>

  • Folklore Forecast: Predicting the winter ahead

    Folklore Forecast: Predicting the winter ahead

    Sunday, November 20 2016 10:56 PM EST2016-11-21 03:56:31 GMT

    Throughout generations people have tried to find different ways to predict when Fall and Winter are coming through something we called a "Folklore Forecast." 

    More >>

    Throughout generations people have tried to find different ways to predict when Fall and Winter are coming through something we called a "Folklore Forecast." 

    More >>

  • Folklore Forecast

    Folklore Forecast

    Friday, November 18 2016 2:46 PM EST2016-11-18 19:46:52 GMT

    Have you ever heard the phrase, "Red sky at night, sailor's delight"? People have been passing down unique ways to forecast the weather for generations. Meteorologist Andrew Wilson looks into this phenomenon on Folklore Forecast. See it Sunday at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

    Have you ever heard the phrase, "Red sky at night, sailor's delight"? People have been passing down unique ways to forecast the weather for generations. Meteorologist Andrew Wilson looks into this phenomenon on Folklore Forecast. See it Sunday at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

  • Degree of Debt

    Degree of Debt

    Monday, November 14 2016 2:57 PM EST2016-11-14 19:57:18 GMT
    Is college an affordable path for most Americans? Which states are having the most difficulty paying back student loans? Learn what to expect...Degree of Debt, 10 PM Wednesday, November 16, on WLOX News Now. More >>
    Is college an affordable path for most Americans? Which states are having the most difficulty paying back student loans? Learn what to expect...Degree of Debt, 10 PM Wednesday, November 16, on WLOX News Now. More >>

  • South Mississippi's I-10 a popular route for drug runners

    South Mississippi's I-10 a popular route for drug runners

    Thursday, November 10 2016 6:54 AM EST2016-11-10 11:54:10 GMT

    Every day, thousands of drivers in cars travel Interstate 10 in south Mississippi. Most of them are honest, law abiding citizens. Some of them are not. Doug Walker has been investigating the ones who travel I-10 with one goal in mind, drug running. But there are some special officers who are determined to stop them.

    More >>

    Every day, thousands of drivers in cars travel Interstate 10 in south Mississippi. Most of them are honest, law abiding citizens. Some of them are not. Doug Walker has been investigating the ones who travel I-10 with one goal in mind, drug running. But there are some special officers who are determined to stop them.

    More >>

  • Drug Runners

    Monday, November 7 2016 9:07 AM EST2016-11-07 14:07:05 GMT

    They travel our highways every day, but they aren't looking for the perfect vacation spot. Drug runners are especially busy on our interstate. Doug Walker rides with our law enforcement to get a special look at what is being done to stop drug running on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday, December 9th, at 10PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

    They travel our highways every day, but they aren't looking for the perfect vacation spot. Drug runners are especially busy on our interstate. Doug Walker rides with our law enforcement to get a special look at what is being done to stop drug running on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday, December 9th, at 10PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

  • Urban Legends

    Urban Legends

    Monday, October 31 2016 12:44 PM EDT2016-10-31 16:44:25 GMT
    Stories passed down through generations. Victor Williams searches for the truth behind some coastal myths. Don't miss Urban Legends after the County Music Awards Wednesday, November 2nd on WLOX News Now... More >>
    Stories passed down through generations. Victor Williams searches for the truth behind some coastal myths. Don't miss Urban Legends after the County Music Awards Wednesday, November 2nd on WLOX News Now... More >>

  • Mississippi Ghost Story: Longwood Plantation boasts eerie history

    Mississippi Ghost Story: Longwood Plantation boasts eerie history

    Thursday, October 27 2016 6:55 PM EDT2016-10-27 22:55:18 GMT

    The city's elegant antebellum homes are the number one draw in Natchez. One of the homes is considered one of the most interesting haunted houses in the country.

    More >>

    The city's elegant antebellum homes are the number one draw in Natchez. One of the homes is considered one of the most interesting haunted houses in the country.

    More >>

  • Ghost Story

    Ghost Story

    Monday, October 24 2016 4:35 PM EDT2016-10-24 20:35:29 GMT

    Dave Elliott shares the full Mississippi Ghost Story Thursday, October 27th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

    Dave Elliott shares the full Mississippi Ghost Story Thursday, October 27th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

  • Dolphins

    Dolphins

    Tuesday, September 27 2016 4:12 PM EDT2016-09-27 20:12:15 GMT

    With serious problems in the Gulf of Mexico, how healthy are our Gulf Coast dolphins? Tune in Wednesday at 10 PM, September 28th on WLOX News Now. 

    More >>

    With serious problems in the Gulf of Mexico, how healthy are our Gulf Coast dolphins? Tune in Wednesday at 10 PM, September 28th on WLOX News Now. 

    More >>

  • Mississippi: State of Blues

    Mississippi: State of Blues

    Thursday, September 1 2016 2:31 PM EDT2016-09-01 18:31:20 GMT

    Mississippi is considered the birthplace of the blues. This unique form of music draws people from around the world to the state. 

    More >>

    Mississippi is considered the birthplace of the blues. This unique form of music draws people from around the world to the state. 

    More >>

  • One on One with singing sensation Shayna Steele

    One on One with singing sensation Shayna Steele

    Wednesday, July 27 2016 9:17 PM EDT2016-07-28 01:17:05 GMT

    Shayna Steele has become a sophisticated and polished performing artist who has definitely made her mark in the highly competitive music industry.

    More >>

    Shayna Steele has become a sophisticated and polished performing artist who has definitely made her mark in the highly competitive music industry.

    More >>

  • Shayna Steele Comes Home

    Monday, July 25 2016 1:41 PM EDT2016-07-25 17:41:53 GMT

    Shayna Steele has performed with such legendary singers as Bette Midler, Celine Dion, and Rhianna. She has a successful career as an actress on Broadway, but her roots are right here on the Coast.

    More >>

    Shayna Steele has performed with such legendary singers as Bette Midler, Celine Dion, and Rhianna. She has a successful career as an actress on Broadway, but her roots are right here on the Coast.

    More >>

  • Under the Microscope: Meggan Gray tests South Mississippi's water

    Under the Microscope: Meggan Gray tests South Mississippi's water

    Thursday, July 14 2016 4:36 AM EDT2016-07-14 08:36:08 GMT

    Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, all states and municipalities are required to test water supplies to ensure it is safe for everyone to use.

    More >>

    Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, all states and municipalities are required to test water supplies to ensure it is safe for everyone to use.

    More >>

  • Cold Case - Critchfield

    Cold Case - Critchfield

    Sunday, July 3 2016 10:17 AM EDT2016-07-03 14:17:36 GMT

    It's been 38 years since some young men stumbled across the nude body of Julia Critchfield in a wooded area of Saucier. A.J. Giardina investigates Wednesday, July 6 at 10 PM on WLOX News Now. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    It's been 38 years since some young men stumbled across the nude body of Julia Critchfield in a wooded area of Saucier. A.J. Giardina investigates Wednesday, July 6 at 10 PM on WLOX News Now. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Inside Baseball

    Inside Baseball

    Monday, June 13 2016 10:31 AM EDT2016-06-13 14:31:32 GMT

    The inside scoop on Baseball... Tuesday, June 14th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

    The inside scoop on Baseball... Tuesday, June 14th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.

    More >>

  • Neighborhood Watch brings police and community together

    Neighborhood Watch brings police and community together

    Wednesday, May 25 2016 4:49 PM EDT2016-05-25 20:49:04 GMT

    One of the main ingredients in the recipe for keeping neighborhoods safe is cooperation between police and the community. 

    More >>

    One of the main ingredients in the recipe for keeping neighborhoods safe is cooperation between police and the community.

    More >>

  • Community Watch to Keep Your Neighborhood Safe

    Community Watch to Keep Your Neighborhood Safe

    Monday, May 23 2016 10:49 AM EDT2016-05-23 14:49:26 GMT

    Communities are banding together in person and online to keep their neighborhoods safe.  

    More >>

    Communities are banding together in person and online to keep their neighborhoods safe.  

    More >>

  • Keeping you safe: Surviving an active shooter

    Keeping you safe: Surviving an active shooter

    Monday, May 16 2016 5:04 PM EDT2016-05-16 21:04:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 19 2016 10:51 PM EDT2016-05-20 02:51:41 GMT
    Short says having a plan can mean the difference between life and death. (Photo source: WLOX News)Short says having a plan can mean the difference between life and death. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    When asked how they would react if someone came into a public place where they were and starting shooting, most people have a different answer. 

    More >>

    When asked how they would react if someone came into a public place where they were and starting shooting, most people have a different answer. 

    More >>

  • Self defense tips to keep you safe

    Self defense tips to keep you safe

    Thursday, May 19 2016 5:44 PM EDT2016-05-19 21:44:02 GMT

    Learn to protect yourself in order to get away from a dangerous situation. 

    More >>

    Learn to protect yourself in order to get away from a dangerous situation. 

    More >>

  • Special Report: Tech gadgets to keep your home safe

    Special Report: Tech gadgets to keep your home safe

    Monday, May 9 2016 5:39 PM EDT2016-05-09 21:39:06 GMT
    Thursday, May 19 2016 5:32 PM EDT2016-05-19 21:32:36 GMT

    Homeowners and renters can now keep tabs on all those things with the help of a mobile device, and in-home surveillance technology.

    More >>

    Homeowners and renters can now keep tabs on all those things with the help of a mobile device, and in-home surveillance technology.

    More >>

  • Smart surveillance technology to protect your home

    Smart surveillance technology to protect your home

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 2:26 PM EDT2016-05-11 18:26:55 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 2:26 PM EDT2016-05-11 18:26:55 GMT

    Do you know what's happening in and around your home when you aren't there? WLOX, News Now shows you the latest technology to keep you and your family safe.

    More >>

    Do you know what's happening in and around your home when you aren't there? WLOX, News Now shows you the latest technology to keep you and your family safe.

    More >>

  • Shoot or don't shoot: Do you know your rights?

    Shoot or don't shoot: Do you know your rights?

    Tuesday, May 10 2016 11:06 AM EDT2016-05-10 15:06:55 GMT
    Tuesday, May 10 2016 11:06 AM EDT2016-05-10 15:06:54 GMT

    Someone is breaking in to your home. What should you do? WLOX reporter Janel Forte is finding out what rights you have to protect yourself and your family.

    More >>

    Someone is breaking in to your home. What should you do? WLOX reporter Janel Forte is finding out what rights you have to protect yourself and your family.

    More >>

  • Body cams show police chase, shootout with Gulfport capital murder suspect

    Body cams show police chase, shootout with Gulfport capital murder suspect

    Tuesday, May 3 2016 12:34 PM EDT2016-05-03 16:34:32 GMT
    Wednesday, May 4 2016 7:49 AM EDT2016-05-04 11:49:58 GMT

    Efforts are underway at the state level to get capital murder suspect D'Juan Holloway back to Gulfport. It's been 15 months since police say Holloway shot Gulfport teenager Ray Howze at a convenience store then took off in Howze's car. 

    More >>

    Efforts are underway at the state level to get capital murder suspect D'Juan Holloway back to Gulfport. It's been 15 months since police say Holloway shot Gulfport teenager Ray Howze at a convenience store then took off in Howze's car.

    More >>

  • Gun safety information to keep your family safe

    Gun safety information to keep your family safe

    Tuesday, May 3 2016 12:47 PM EDT2016-05-03 16:47:41 GMT
    Tuesday, May 3 2016 12:47 PM EDT2016-05-03 16:47:41 GMT

    To keep yourself and those around you safe, you need to know what to do with a gun whether it's handling it, storing it or firing it. WLOX reporter Jonathan Brannan has critical details any gun owner should know, even before buying a gun. Tuesday at 10pm on WLOX, News Now.

    More >>

    To keep yourself and those around you safe, you need to know what to do with a gun whether it's handling it, storing it or firing it. WLOX reporter Jonathan Brannan has critical details any gun owner should know, even before buying a gun. Tuesday at 10pm on WLOX, News Now.

    More >>

  • Holloway: Still wanted in Mississippi

    Holloway: Still wanted in Mississippi

    Friday, April 29 2016 1:22 PM EDT2016-04-29 17:22:18 GMT
    Friday, April 29 2016 1:22 PM EDT2016-04-29 17:22:17 GMT

    He's accused of murdering a Gulfport teenager, then leading New Mexico law enforcement on a dangerous high speed chase. A year later and D'Juan Holloway still hasn't been extradited to face charges in Mississippi. But that could soon change.

    More >>

    He's accused of murdering a Gulfport teenager, then leading New Mexico law enforcement on a dangerous high speed chase. A year later and D'Juan Holloway still hasn't been extradited to face charges in Mississippi. But that could soon change.

    More >>

  • Coast bridges don't make the grade

    Coast bridges don't make the grade

    Wednesday, April 13 2016 3:32 PM EDT2016-04-13 19:32:34 GMT
    Friday, April 29 2016 6:54 AM EDT2016-04-29 10:54:09 GMT

    Serious condition, poor condition, critical condition, they are not medical terms.  Those words describe bridges that we use everyday when drivers get behind the wheel. 

    More >>

    Serious condition, poor condition, critical condition, they are not medical terms.  Those words describe bridges that we use everyday when drivers get behind the wheel. 

    More >>

  • Junkyard Identity Thieves

    Junkyard Identity Thieves

    Wednesday, April 27 2016 5:08 PM EDT2016-04-27 21:08:55 GMT
    Wednesday, April 27 2016 5:08 PM EDT2016-04-27 21:08:55 GMT

    You just wrecked your car. Cleaning it out may be the last thing on your mind; but Social Security numbers, bank statements and your personal information left behind could make you a target for identity theft. Don't become their next victim.

    More >>

    You just wrecked your car. Cleaning it out may be the last thing on your mind; but Social Security numbers, bank statements and your personal information left behind could make you a target for identity theft. Don't become their next victim.

    More >>

  • Bridges of south Mississippi

    Bridges of south Mississippi

    Friday, April 22 2016 11:56 AM EDT2016-04-22 15:56:27 GMT
    Friday, April 22 2016 11:56 AM EDT2016-04-22 15:56:26 GMT

    Is your daily commute putting you at risk on the road?  The federal government says 49 bridges are structurally deficient.  In simpler terms, unsafe. WLOX Reporter Doug Walker is finding out why these bridges have been neglected, and what's being done about it.

    More >>

    Is your daily commute putting you at risk on the road?  The federal government says 49 bridges are structurally deficient.  In simpler terms, unsafe. WLOX Reporter Doug Walker is finding out why these bridges have been neglected, and what's being done about it.

    More >>

  • Solar power gives consumers the power of choice

    Solar power gives consumers the power of choice

    Thursday, April 7 2016 5:54 PM EDT2016-04-07 21:54:29 GMT
    Friday, April 8 2016 6:54 AM EDT2016-04-08 10:54:09 GMT

    Steve Weil of Vancleave couldn’t be happier with his $10,000 solar investment. He’s not only cut his power bill by $45 a month on his mobile home, he gets an added bonus.

    More >>

    Steve Weil of Vancleave couldn’t be happier with his $10,000 solar investment. He’s not only cut his power bill by $45 a month on his mobile home, he gets an added bonus.

    More >>

  • The power of choice: Solar energy in south Mississippi

    The power of choice: Solar energy in south Mississippi

    Thursday, March 31 2016 4:18 PM EDT2016-03-31 20:18:58 GMT
    Thursday, April 7 2016 11:35 AM EDT2016-04-07 15:35:08 GMT

    Is solar power really worth the initial investment? WLOX Reporter Mike Lacy is digging deeper to find out just how much money you could save.

    More >>

    Is solar power really worth the initial investment? WLOX Reporter Mike Lacy is digging deeper to find out just how much money you could save.

    More >>

  • Reaching the millennial generation

    Reaching the millennial generation

    Thursday, March 24 2016 2:21 PM EDT2016-03-24 18:21:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 24 2016 2:21 PM EDT2016-03-24 18:21:51 GMT

    What is it about the church that can be a turn off to the millennial generation? WLOX Reporter Caray Grace is talking to local pastors about this trend and finding out what they are doing to keep young people involved.

    More >>

    What is it about the church that can be a turn off to the millennial generation? WLOX Reporter Caray Grace is talking to local pastors about this trend and finding out what they are doing to keep young people involved.

    More >>

  • Super Selfies

    Super Selfies

    Thursday, March 10 2016 2:23 PM EST2016-03-10 19:23:39 GMT
    Thursday, March 10 2016 2:23 PM EST2016-03-10 19:23:38 GMT

    The Mississippi coast is jam packed with historic landmarks and scenic views. WLOX Reporter Jonathan Brannan will show you some of the best spots to get that perfect pic.

    More >>

    The Mississippi coast is jam packed with historic landmarks and scenic views. WLOX Reporter Jonathan Brannan will show you some of the best spots to get that perfect pic.

    More >>

  • Super Selfies: Getting that perfect pic along the coast

    Super Selfies: Getting that perfect pic along the coast

    Friday, March 4 2016 5:44 PM EST2016-03-04 22:44:12 GMT
    Friday, March 4 2016 5:44 PM EST2016-03-04 22:44:11 GMT
    Taking pics has never been easier with the advancement of phone camera technology. WLOX Reporter Jonathan Brannon shows how you can get the perfect snapshot along the coast. More >>

    Taking pics has never been easier with the advancement of phone camera technology. WLOX Reporter Jonathan Brannon shows how you can get the perfect snapshot along the coast.

    More >>

  • Kids learn problem solving with new, national standards

    Kids learn problem solving with new, national standards

    Thursday, March 3 2016 10:25 PM EST2016-03-04 03:25:59 GMT
    Friday, March 4 2016 6:54 AM EST2016-03-04 11:54:09 GMT

    Homework is part of nightly routine, but as parents, the school work is much different. 

    More >>

    Homework is part of nightly routine, but as parents, the school work is much different. 

    More >>

  • A special education report: How much is too much?

    A special education report: How much is too much?

    Tuesday, March 1 2016 11:10 AM EST2016-03-01 16:10:30 GMT
    Tuesday, March 1 2016 11:10 AM EST2016-03-01 16:10:30 GMT
    When it comes to your child's education, how much is too much? A new approach to learning is challenging both parents and students alike. More >>

    When it comes to your child's education, how much is too much? A new approach to learning is challenging both parents and students alike.

    More >>

  • It takes a village: Protecting children in Marion County

    It takes a village: Protecting children in Marion County

    Friday, February 26 2016 4:11 PM EST2016-02-26 21:11:10 GMT
    Friday, February 26 2016 4:11 PM EST2016-02-26 21:11:10 GMT
    Marion County is known for its tranquil atmosphere and quaint buildings. But inside the courthouse in downtown Columbia, disturbing news recently emerged. What's being done to protect the children? More >>

    Marion County is known for its tranquil atmosphere and quaint buildings. But inside the courthouse in downtown Columbia, disturbing news recently emerged. What's being done to protect the children?

    More >>

  • Surviving foster care: Donna's Story

    Surviving foster care: Donna's Story

    Wednesday, February 24 2016 11:48 AM EST2016-02-24 16:48:04 GMT
    Wednesday, February 24 2016 11:58 AM EST2016-02-24 16:58:11 GMT

    Growing up in foster care is a hard reality for many children. A Biloxi woman shares her heartbreaking story.

    More >>

    Growing up in foster care is a hard reality for many children. A Biloxi woman shares her heartbreaking story.

    More >>

  • Heroin Hysteria: A special follow-up report

    Heroin Hysteria: A special follow-up report

    Monday, February 22 2016 4:48 PM EST2016-02-22 21:48:06 GMT
    Monday, February 22 2016 4:48 PM EST2016-02-22 21:48:06 GMT
    We first exposed the increase in heroin use, and it's impact on families across south Mississippi. Now we're uncovering the reason why getting help can have it's own set of obstacles. More >>

    We first exposed the increase in heroin use, and it's impact on families across south Mississippi. Now we're uncovering the reason why getting help can have it's own set of obstacles.

    More >>

  • In cold blood

    In cold blood

    Thursday, February 18 2016 3:18 PM EST2016-02-18 20:18:51 GMT
    Thursday, February 18 2016 3:18 PM EST2016-02-18 20:18:51 GMT
    32-year-old Demond Cook had a fiancee and a two-year-old daughter.  But on February 26, 2004 it all came to an end when bullets rang out, killing the young father. WLOX Action Reporter A.J. Giardina investigates this Cold Case. More >>

    32-year-old Demond Cook had a fiancee and a two-year-old daughter.  But on February 26, 2004 it all came to an end when bullets rang out, killing the young father. WLOX Action Reporter A.J. Giardina investigates this Cold Case.

    More >>

  • Coast doctor gives hope to his superhero patients

    Coast doctor gives hope to his superhero patients

    Thursday, February 11 2016 4:06 PM EST2016-02-11 21:06:21 GMT
    Wednesday, February 17 2016 10:31 AM EST2016-02-17 15:31:05 GMT

    Dr. Tyler Sexton has fought a lot of battles to fulfill his dream of becoming a pediatrician. And at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, he treats some of the most difficult cases. It's a challenge he's been waiting for his whole life.

    More >>

    Dr. Tyler Sexton has fought a lot of battles to fulfill his dream of becoming a pediatrician. And at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, he treats some of the most difficult cases. It's a challenge he's been waiting for his whole life.

    More >>

  • Coast Eats: Signature dishes from around the coast.

    Coast Eats: Signature dishes from around the coast.

    Friday, February 12 2016 11:46 AM EST2016-02-12 16:46:11 GMT
    Friday, February 12 2016 11:46 AM EST2016-02-12 16:46:10 GMT
    South Mississippi and great food go hand in hand. WLOX reporter Steve Phillips set out on a delicious journey to highlight some of the most popular signature dishes found along the coast. More >>

    South Mississippi and great food go hand in hand. WLOX reporter Steve Phillips set out on a delicious journey to highlight some of the most popular signature dishes found along the coast.

    More >>

  • Cold Case: Finding Michael Surber's killer

    Cold Case: Finding Michael Surber's killer

    Tuesday, February 9 2016 6:03 PM EST2016-02-09 23:03:18 GMT
    Friday, February 12 2016 6:54 AM EST2016-02-12 11:54:08 GMT

    Michael Surber was a top U.S. billiards player, spending every Tuesday in Gulfport playing pool with the guys.

    More >>

    Michael Surber was a top U.S. billiards player, spending every Tuesday in Gulfport playing pool with the guys.

    More >>

  • Harrison Central HS principal serves as role model to all students

    Harrison Central HS principal serves as role model to all students

    Wednesday, February 3 2016 5:11 PM EST2016-02-03 22:11:44 GMT
    Friday, February 5 2016 6:54 AM EST2016-02-05 11:54:09 GMT

    Countless studies done in the past year have revealed a shortage of black, male teachers; not to mention a shortage of black males in administrative roles.

    More >>

    Countless studies done in the past year have revealed a shortage of black, male teachers; not to mention a shortage of black males in administrative roles.

    More >>

  • Heroin Hysteria on the Coast: What you need to know

    Heroin Hysteria on the Coast: What you need to know

    Saturday, January 30 2016 4:48 PM EST2016-01-30 21:48:30 GMT
    Friday, February 5 2016 6:54 AM EST2016-02-05 11:54:09 GMT

    Barely two months into 2016, 33 percent of drug related arrests in Hancock County are for heroin.

    More >>

    Barely two months into 2016, 33 percent of drug related arrests in Hancock County are for heroin.

    More >>

  • Super Bowl 50 goes high tech for home entertainment

    Super Bowl 50 goes high tech for home entertainment

    Friday, January 29 2016 7:22 PM EST2016-01-30 00:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, February 4 2016 7:59 AM EST2016-02-04 12:59:01 GMT

    While thousands of football fans will be filing into seats at Levi's Stadium in California this Sunday, millions more will be settling in at home for a Super Bowl viewing experience all their own.

    More >>

    While thousands of football fans will be filing into seats at Levi's Stadium in California this Sunday, millions more will be settling in at home for a Super Bowl viewing experience all their own.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly