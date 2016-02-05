This river in Pascagoula may sing but some would say that's not exactly why Singing River got it's name… "It's called the singing river because Indians committed suicide and died in it," said Pascagoula Resident, Robert Motyka. People have heard that legend for year, but the legend just may have a bit of truth to it. It turns out the mass suicide was all over love. Pascagoula River Audubon Center Director, Mark LaSalle is an expert on the river, and s...