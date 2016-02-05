She's a modern day pioneer, blazing a trail from Pascagoula to the NFL.More >>
She's a modern day pioneer, blazing a trail from Pascagoula to the NFL.More >>
Two of the coast’s signature foods are fine seafood gumbo and award winning barbecue.More >>
This river in Pascagoula may sing but some would say that's not exactly why Singing River got it's name… "It's called the singing river because Indians committed suicide and died in it," said Pascagoula Resident, Robert Motyka. People have heard that legend for year, but the legend just may have a bit of truth to it. It turns out the mass suicide was all over love. Pascagoula River Audubon Center Director, Mark LaSalle is an expert on the river, and s...More >>
This river in Pascagoula may sing but some would say that's not exactly why Singing River got it's name… "It's called the singing river because Indians committed suicide and died in it," said Pascagoula Resident, Robert Motyka. People have heard that legend for year, but the legend just may have a bit of truth to it. It turns out the mass suicide was all over love. Pascagoula River Audubon Center Director, Mark LaSalle is an expert on the river, and s...More >>
Southern Championship Wrestling, otherwise known as SCW, is an independent wrestling promotion that runs weekly shows in a VFW building in Bay St. Louis.More >>
Southern Championship Wrestling, otherwise known as SCW, is an independent wrestling promotion that runs weekly shows in a VFW building in Bay St. Louis.More >>
Around 11 million cars are scrapped every year, all making it to their final resting place - a junkyard.More >>
Around 11 million cars are scrapped every year, all making it to their final resting place - a junkyard.More >>
A revitalization project for Caillavet Street in Biloxi is missing a major component - new businesses.More >>
A revitalization project for Caillavet Street in Biloxi is missing a major component - new businesses.More >>
There are a few simple steps anyone can take if you witness animal abuse, either online or in person. WLOX reporter Janel Forte has a special report that could save a pet's life, Thursday at 10pm on WLOX News Now.More >>
There are a few simple steps anyone can take if you witness animal abuse, either online or in person. WLOX reporter Janel Forte has a special report that could save a pet's life, Thursday at 10pm on WLOX News Now.More >>
Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, affecting 8 out of every 1,000 newborns.More >>
Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, affecting 8 out of every 1,000 newborns.More >>
Born with a rare and life-threatening heart condition, Asher's story is an inspiration to other families raising a special needs child. Karen Abernathy sits down with the family to share how their faith and the support of family and friends has helped them through some of the most difficult challenges a parent will ever face.More >>
Born with a rare and life-threatening heart condition, Asher's story is an inspiration to other families raising a special needs child. Karen Abernathy sits down with the family to share how their faith and the support of family and friends has helped them through some of the most difficult challenges a parent will ever face.More >>
Bed bugs have infested homes, hotels, nursing homes and even hospitals. Once the bugs invade your home, the process of eradicating the pesky parasites is no easy task. An action report that will make your skin crawl, Thursday at 10 p.m.More >>
Bed bugs have infested homes, hotels, nursing homes and even hospitals. Once the bugs invade your home, the process of eradicating the pesky parasites is no easy task. An action report that will make your skin crawl, Thursday at 10 p.m.More >>
Residents living near the Talley Disposal site are concerned about what is being buried in the landfill. They contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina and he gets answers in a special report that airs Thursday at 10:00 pm.More >>
Residents living near the Talley Disposal site are concerned about what is being buried in the landfill. They contacted Action Reporter A.J. Giardina and he gets answers in a special report that airs Thursday at 10:00 pm.More >>
It can happen in broad daylight. An attacker can strike out of nowhere. It's a scenario that can turn you into a terrified, helpless victim. Jim Fiore's passion is to help people learn to fight back.More >>
It can happen in broad daylight. An attacker can strike out of nowhere. It's a scenario that can turn you into a terrified, helpless victim. Jim Fiore's passion is to help people learn to fight back.More >>
A Biloxi woman grew up in the foster care system, and is giving insight into the trauma of children who come from troubled homes.More >>
A Biloxi woman grew up in the foster care system, and is giving insight into the trauma of children who come from troubled homes.More >>
Throughout generations people have tried to find different ways to predict when Fall and Winter are coming through something we called a "Folklore Forecast."More >>
Throughout generations people have tried to find different ways to predict when Fall and Winter are coming through something we called a "Folklore Forecast."More >>
Have you ever heard the phrase, "Red sky at night, sailor's delight"? People have been passing down unique ways to forecast the weather for generations. Meteorologist Andrew Wilson looks into this phenomenon on Folklore Forecast. See it Sunday at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
Have you ever heard the phrase, "Red sky at night, sailor's delight"? People have been passing down unique ways to forecast the weather for generations. Meteorologist Andrew Wilson looks into this phenomenon on Folklore Forecast. See it Sunday at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
Every day, thousands of drivers in cars travel Interstate 10 in south Mississippi. Most of them are honest, law abiding citizens. Some of them are not. Doug Walker has been investigating the ones who travel I-10 with one goal in mind, drug running. But there are some special officers who are determined to stop them.More >>
Every day, thousands of drivers in cars travel Interstate 10 in south Mississippi. Most of them are honest, law abiding citizens. Some of them are not. Doug Walker has been investigating the ones who travel I-10 with one goal in mind, drug running. But there are some special officers who are determined to stop them.More >>
They travel our highways every day, but they aren't looking for the perfect vacation spot. Drug runners are especially busy on our interstate. Doug Walker rides with our law enforcement to get a special look at what is being done to stop drug running on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday, December 9th, at 10PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
They travel our highways every day, but they aren't looking for the perfect vacation spot. Drug runners are especially busy on our interstate. Doug Walker rides with our law enforcement to get a special look at what is being done to stop drug running on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Wednesday, December 9th, at 10PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
The city's elegant antebellum homes are the number one draw in Natchez. One of the homes is considered one of the most interesting haunted houses in the country.More >>
The city's elegant antebellum homes are the number one draw in Natchez. One of the homes is considered one of the most interesting haunted houses in the country.More >>
Dave Elliott shares the full Mississippi Ghost Story Thursday, October 27th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
Dave Elliott shares the full Mississippi Ghost Story Thursday, October 27th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
With serious problems in the Gulf of Mexico, how healthy are our Gulf Coast dolphins? Tune in Wednesday at 10 PM, September 28th on WLOX News Now.More >>
With serious problems in the Gulf of Mexico, how healthy are our Gulf Coast dolphins? Tune in Wednesday at 10 PM, September 28th on WLOX News Now.More >>
Mississippi is considered the birthplace of the blues. This unique form of music draws people from around the world to the state.More >>
Mississippi is considered the birthplace of the blues. This unique form of music draws people from around the world to the state.More >>
Shayna Steele has become a sophisticated and polished performing artist who has definitely made her mark in the highly competitive music industry.More >>
Shayna Steele has become a sophisticated and polished performing artist who has definitely made her mark in the highly competitive music industry.More >>
Shayna Steele has performed with such legendary singers as Bette Midler, Celine Dion, and Rhianna. She has a successful career as an actress on Broadway, but her roots are right here on the Coast.More >>
Shayna Steele has performed with such legendary singers as Bette Midler, Celine Dion, and Rhianna. She has a successful career as an actress on Broadway, but her roots are right here on the Coast.More >>
Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, all states and municipalities are required to test water supplies to ensure it is safe for everyone to use.More >>
Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, all states and municipalities are required to test water supplies to ensure it is safe for everyone to use.More >>
It's been 38 years since some young men stumbled across the nude body of Julia Critchfield in a wooded area of Saucier. A.J. Giardina investigates Wednesday, July 6 at 10 PM on WLOX News Now. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.More >>
It's been 38 years since some young men stumbled across the nude body of Julia Critchfield in a wooded area of Saucier. A.J. Giardina investigates Wednesday, July 6 at 10 PM on WLOX News Now. Copyright 2016 WLOX. All rights reserved.More >>
The inside scoop on Baseball... Tuesday, June 14th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
The inside scoop on Baseball... Tuesday, June 14th at 10 PM on WLOX News Now.More >>
One of the main ingredients in the recipe for keeping neighborhoods safe is cooperation between police and the community.More >>
One of the main ingredients in the recipe for keeping neighborhoods safe is cooperation between police and the community.More >>
Communities are banding together in person and online to keep their neighborhoods safe.More >>
Communities are banding together in person and online to keep their neighborhoods safe.More >>
When asked how they would react if someone came into a public place where they were and starting shooting, most people have a different answer.More >>
When asked how they would react if someone came into a public place where they were and starting shooting, most people have a different answer.More >>
Learn to protect yourself in order to get away from a dangerous situation.More >>
Learn to protect yourself in order to get away from a dangerous situation.More >>
Homeowners and renters can now keep tabs on all those things with the help of a mobile device, and in-home surveillance technology.More >>
Homeowners and renters can now keep tabs on all those things with the help of a mobile device, and in-home surveillance technology.More >>
Do you know what's happening in and around your home when you aren't there? WLOX, News Now shows you the latest technology to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Do you know what's happening in and around your home when you aren't there? WLOX, News Now shows you the latest technology to keep you and your family safe.More >>
Someone is breaking in to your home. What should you do? WLOX reporter Janel Forte is finding out what rights you have to protect yourself and your family.More >>
Someone is breaking in to your home. What should you do? WLOX reporter Janel Forte is finding out what rights you have to protect yourself and your family.More >>
Efforts are underway at the state level to get capital murder suspect D'Juan Holloway back to Gulfport. It's been 15 months since police say Holloway shot Gulfport teenager Ray Howze at a convenience store then took off in Howze's car.More >>
Efforts are underway at the state level to get capital murder suspect D'Juan Holloway back to Gulfport. It's been 15 months since police say Holloway shot Gulfport teenager Ray Howze at a convenience store then took off in Howze's car.More >>
To keep yourself and those around you safe, you need to know what to do with a gun whether it's handling it, storing it or firing it. WLOX reporter Jonathan Brannan has critical details any gun owner should know, even before buying a gun. Tuesday at 10pm on WLOX, News Now.More >>
To keep yourself and those around you safe, you need to know what to do with a gun whether it's handling it, storing it or firing it. WLOX reporter Jonathan Brannan has critical details any gun owner should know, even before buying a gun. Tuesday at 10pm on WLOX, News Now.More >>
He's accused of murdering a Gulfport teenager, then leading New Mexico law enforcement on a dangerous high speed chase. A year later and D'Juan Holloway still hasn't been extradited to face charges in Mississippi. But that could soon change.More >>
He's accused of murdering a Gulfport teenager, then leading New Mexico law enforcement on a dangerous high speed chase. A year later and D'Juan Holloway still hasn't been extradited to face charges in Mississippi. But that could soon change.More >>
Serious condition, poor condition, critical condition, they are not medical terms. Those words describe bridges that we use everyday when drivers get behind the wheel.More >>
Serious condition, poor condition, critical condition, they are not medical terms. Those words describe bridges that we use everyday when drivers get behind the wheel.More >>
You just wrecked your car. Cleaning it out may be the last thing on your mind; but Social Security numbers, bank statements and your personal information left behind could make you a target for identity theft. Don't become their next victim.More >>
You just wrecked your car. Cleaning it out may be the last thing on your mind; but Social Security numbers, bank statements and your personal information left behind could make you a target for identity theft. Don't become their next victim.More >>
Is your daily commute putting you at risk on the road? The federal government says 49 bridges are structurally deficient. In simpler terms, unsafe. WLOX Reporter Doug Walker is finding out why these bridges have been neglected, and what's being done about it.More >>
Is your daily commute putting you at risk on the road? The federal government says 49 bridges are structurally deficient. In simpler terms, unsafe. WLOX Reporter Doug Walker is finding out why these bridges have been neglected, and what's being done about it.More >>
Steve Weil of Vancleave couldn’t be happier with his $10,000 solar investment. He’s not only cut his power bill by $45 a month on his mobile home, he gets an added bonus.More >>
Steve Weil of Vancleave couldn’t be happier with his $10,000 solar investment. He’s not only cut his power bill by $45 a month on his mobile home, he gets an added bonus.More >>
Is solar power really worth the initial investment? WLOX Reporter Mike Lacy is digging deeper to find out just how much money you could save.More >>
Is solar power really worth the initial investment? WLOX Reporter Mike Lacy is digging deeper to find out just how much money you could save.More >>
What is it about the church that can be a turn off to the millennial generation? WLOX Reporter Caray Grace is talking to local pastors about this trend and finding out what they are doing to keep young people involved.More >>
What is it about the church that can be a turn off to the millennial generation? WLOX Reporter Caray Grace is talking to local pastors about this trend and finding out what they are doing to keep young people involved.More >>
The Mississippi coast is jam packed with historic landmarks and scenic views. WLOX Reporter Jonathan Brannan will show you some of the best spots to get that perfect pic.More >>
The Mississippi coast is jam packed with historic landmarks and scenic views. WLOX Reporter Jonathan Brannan will show you some of the best spots to get that perfect pic.More >>
Taking pics has never been easier with the advancement of phone camera technology. WLOX Reporter Jonathan Brannon shows how you can get the perfect snapshot along the coast.More >>
Homework is part of nightly routine, but as parents, the school work is much different.More >>
Homework is part of nightly routine, but as parents, the school work is much different.More >>
When it comes to your child's education, how much is too much? A new approach to learning is challenging both parents and students alike.More >>
Marion County is known for its tranquil atmosphere and quaint buildings. But inside the courthouse in downtown Columbia, disturbing news recently emerged. What's being done to protect the children?More >>
Growing up in foster care is a hard reality for many children. A Biloxi woman shares her heartbreaking story.More >>
Growing up in foster care is a hard reality for many children. A Biloxi woman shares her heartbreaking story.More >>
We first exposed the increase in heroin use, and it's impact on families across south Mississippi. Now we're uncovering the reason why getting help can have it's own set of obstacles.More >>
32-year-old Demond Cook had a fiancee and a two-year-old daughter. But on February 26, 2004 it all came to an end when bullets rang out, killing the young father. WLOX Action Reporter A.J. Giardina investigates this Cold Case.More >>
Dr. Tyler Sexton has fought a lot of battles to fulfill his dream of becoming a pediatrician. And at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, he treats some of the most difficult cases. It's a challenge he's been waiting for his whole life.More >>
Dr. Tyler Sexton has fought a lot of battles to fulfill his dream of becoming a pediatrician. And at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula, he treats some of the most difficult cases. It's a challenge he's been waiting for his whole life.More >>
South Mississippi and great food go hand in hand. WLOX reporter Steve Phillips set out on a delicious journey to highlight some of the most popular signature dishes found along the coast.More >>
Michael Surber was a top U.S. billiards player, spending every Tuesday in Gulfport playing pool with the guys.More >>
Michael Surber was a top U.S. billiards player, spending every Tuesday in Gulfport playing pool with the guys.More >>
Countless studies done in the past year have revealed a shortage of black, male teachers; not to mention a shortage of black males in administrative roles.More >>
Countless studies done in the past year have revealed a shortage of black, male teachers; not to mention a shortage of black males in administrative roles.More >>
Barely two months into 2016, 33 percent of drug related arrests in Hancock County are for heroin.More >>
Barely two months into 2016, 33 percent of drug related arrests in Hancock County are for heroin.More >>
While thousands of football fans will be filing into seats at Levi's Stadium in California this Sunday, millions more will be settling in at home for a Super Bowl viewing experience all their own.More >>
While thousands of football fans will be filing into seats at Levi's Stadium in California this Sunday, millions more will be settling in at home for a Super Bowl viewing experience all their own.More >>