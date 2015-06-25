Wednesday, June 24 2015 8:38 PM EDT2015-06-25 00:38:04 GMT
Thursday, June 25 2015 7:42 AM EDT2015-06-25 11:42:08 GMT
Battle lines are being drawn on the banner that flies above Mississippi state buildings. State lawmakers are issuing statements both for and against the state flag. The debate is only heating up. Meanwhile, solution for the complaints may be take time.More >>
Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:20:02 GMT
DeBorah Simspon. Source: WDAM
A Hattiesburg woman said she is upset after a man was pepper sprayed Sunday during a gathering of flag supporters. DeBorah Simpson said she is a Mississippi state flag supporter that joins others outside the University of South Mississippi on Sunday afternoons with her husband. "We support the Mississippi State flag because it's the Mississippi state flag, it's as simple as that," Simpson said. The group has been gathering on the lawn in front of Sou...
Wednesday, June 24 2015 12:11 AM EDT2015-06-24 04:11:03 GMT
Wednesday, March 8 2017 8:09 PM EST2017-03-09 01:09:12 GMT
Recent events in South Carolina have prompted debate in Mississippi over the state flag and the message it sends. Many are calling for a change while others say nothing is wrong with the symbol of their heritage.More >>
Monday, July 27 2015 7:23 PM EDT2015-07-27 23:23:57 GMT
Tuesday, July 28 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-07-28 10:54:07 GMT
Police are investigating a disturbing discovery in front of a home in Pascagoula, a burnt Mississippi state flag lying next to racial graffiti. Bob Comans has lived in his home on Jackson Avenue for nine years, and said he always flies the Mississippi state flag next to the American flag. While police are investigating it as a case of vandalism, Comans said it's a crime that's connected to hate.More >>
Wednesday, July 15 2015 12:57 PM EDT2015-07-15 16:57:18 GMT
Wednesday, July 15 2015 12:57 PM EDT2015-07-15 16:57:18 GMT
The NAACP has passed a resolution Tuesday demanding Mississippi make a change in its state flag. The proposal cites the Confederate A sign near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line says 'Welcome to Mississippi.' But the President of the Hancock County NAACP says as long as the confederate battle emblem is part of the fabric of the state flag, some people will never feel welcome.More >>
Monday, July 6 2015 7:07 PM EDT2015-07-06 23:07:21 GMT
Tuesday, July 7 2015 12:14 AM EDT2015-07-07 04:14:34 GMT
The Confederate flag symbol, while drawing criticism from some, still draws quite a profit for others. One Jackson businesswoman says demand hasn't let up since debate over the Confederate battle flag began more than two weeks ago.More >>
Wednesday, October 7 2015 9:28 PM EDT2015-10-08 01:28:53 GMT
Thursday, October 8 2015 4:26 PM EDT2015-10-08 20:26:12 GMT
Civil rights activist and journalist Myrlie Evers-Williams, e widow of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers, will join advocates at a march and rally on Sunday, October 11 at 1:30 PM in Jackson in support of Mississippi Initiative Number 55.More >>
Thursday, July 23 2015 3:08 PM EDT2015-07-23 19:08:32 GMT
Friday, July 24 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-07-24 10:54:06 GMT
More than 200 chamber members packed into the Hard Rock to discuss the state flag. (Photo source: WLOX)
When it comes to the future of the controversial Mississippi state flag, only one thing is certain. The debate is not going to end anytime soon.The flag with the Confederate battle emblem in the corner was on the minds of Coast business leaders at the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce sponsored breakfast with the mayor. More >>
Thursday, July 16 2015 3:27 PM EDT2015-07-16 19:27:19 GMT
Thursday, July 16 2015 5:24 PM EDT2015-07-16 21:24:19 GMT
Whether people want to talk about it or not, the Confederate emblem in the Mississippi state flag has become a hot topic. Now members of the Gulf Coast Business Council are taking a side in the discussion.More >>
Monday, July 13 2015 6:03 PM EDT2015-07-13 22:03:41 GMT
Monday, July 13 2015 6:26 PM EDT2015-07-13 22:26:18 GMT
The national NAACP could make a formal call for changing Mississippi's state flag as soon as Tuesday. Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark told WLOX News the measure will stop short of calling for any economic boycott of the state unless the Mississippi's eliminates the Confederate battle emblem from the flag.More >>
Saturday, July 4 2015 11:31 PM EDT2015-07-05 03:31:32 GMT
Sunday, July 5 2015 12:46 PM EDT2015-07-05 16:46:05 GMT
One group from the Coast wanted to make sure the Fourth of July celebration included more than one symbol. It was a day for the American flag to be flown proudly. But others say the celebration should also include the Confederate battle flag, along with the Mississippi state flag. Saturday, the group of about 75 organized a flag ride demonstration that began in Ocean Springs and ended in Gulfport, where thousands had gathered to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks demonstration.More >>
Thursday, June 25 2015 4:05 PM EDT2015-06-25 20:05:39 GMT
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says he will not call Mississippi lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider removing a Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. Bryant says Thursday that he only calls special sessions for legislators to respond to a natural disaster or to handle a large economic development project.More >>
Tuesday, June 23 2015 11:06 PM EDT2015-06-24 03:06:41 GMT
Wednesday, June 24 2015 4:04 PM EDT2015-06-24 20:04:54 GMT
It started in South Carolina after the tragedy at Emmanuel AME Church, protestors demanding the state remove the Confederate flag that flies at the capitol. Now, the fight is brewing in Mississippi, the only state that actually has the confederate symbol as part of its state flag.More >>
Wednesday, June 24 2015 2:46 PM EDT2015-06-24 18:46:03 GMT
Wednesday, June 24 2015 3:03 PM EDT2015-06-24 19:03:12 GMT
Seminary store seeing boost in confederate sales.
While several major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Sears have pulled Confederate flag themed merchandise from their shelves, in Seminary, Mississippi, Flag Heads said one can still find the memorabilia there.More >>
Wednesday, June 24 2015 3:02 PM EDT2015-06-24 19:02:28 GMT
Wednesday, June 24 2015 3:02 PM EDT2015-06-24 19:02:28 GMT
U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran has joined the growing chorus of state leaders calling for Mississippi to change its state flag. He said he agrees with Sen. Roger Wicker that the state flag should not include the Confederate battle flag.More >>
Wednesday, June 24 2015 10:25 AM EDT2015-06-24 14:25:45 GMT
Wednesday, June 24 2015 12:42 PM EDT2015-06-24 16:42:56 GMT
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is calling for Mississippi to change its state flag, which includes the Confederate battle symbol. The Mississippi Republican issued a statement Wednesday morning saying, "After reflection and prayer, I now believe our state flag should be put in a museum and replaced by one that is more unifying to all Mississippians."More >>
