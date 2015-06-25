Mississippi's Flag Debate - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

  • Latest NewsMississippi's Flag DebateMore>>

  • breaking

    Hattiesburg Mayor orders removal of state flag

    Hattiesburg Mayor orders removal of state flag

    Thursday, June 25 2015 3:43 PM EDT2015-06-25 19:43:57 GMT
    Monday, February 26 2018 12:23 PM EST2018-02-26 17:23:53 GMT
    City of Hattiesburg Police Department with only the American Flag flyingCity of Hattiesburg Police Department with only the American Flag flying
    City of Hattiesburg Police Department with only the American Flag flyingCity of Hattiesburg Police Department with only the American Flag flying
    Mississippi Flags have been removed at the city of Hattiesburg police and fire stations.More >>
    Mississippi Flags have been removed at the city of Hattiesburg police and fire stations.More >>

  • Flag controversy facing Harrison Co. supervisors

    Flag controversy facing Harrison Co. supervisors

    Monday, February 1 2016 6:20 PM EST2016-02-01 23:20:43 GMT
    Tuesday, February 2 2016 6:54 AM EST2016-02-02 11:54:06 GMT
    Gary Fredericks and James Crowell presented the board with a letter outlining their concerns with the state flag. (Photo source: WLOX)Gary Fredericks and James Crowell presented the board with a letter outlining their concerns with the state flag. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The NAACP is taking its fight over Mississippi's flag to leaders of Coast counties. They say it's racist, offensive and needs to come down.

    More >>

    The NAACP is taking its fight over Mississippi's flag to leaders of Coast counties. They say it's racist, offensive and needs to come down.

    More >>

  • Notable Mississippians are calling for a flag change

    Notable Mississippians are calling for a flag change

    Monday, August 17 2015 7:34 PM EDT2015-08-17 23:34:10 GMT
    Tuesday, August 18 2015 6:29 AM EDT2015-08-18 10:29:32 GMT
    A letter from Mississippi's who's-who; the subject? Changing the state flag. The full paged ad appeared in Sunday's Clarion Ledger.More >>
    A letter from Mississippi's who's-who; the subject? Changing the state flag. The full paged ad appeared in Sunday's Clarion Ledger.More >>

  • Mississippi flag supporters say they see heritage, not hate

    Mississippi flag supporters say they see heritage, not hate

    Monday, July 6 2015 7:38 PM EDT2015-07-06 23:38:58 GMT
    Tuesday, July 7 2015 12:24 AM EDT2015-07-07 04:24:27 GMT
    A group gathered outside the State Capitol in support of the Confederate battle and Mississippi flags. They argue both should keep flying to preserve history and their heritage.More >>
    A group gathered outside the State Capitol in support of the Confederate battle and Mississippi flags. They argue both should keep flying to preserve history and their heritage.More >>

  • Removal and replacement of Mississippi's flag could take time

    Removal and replacement of Mississippi's flag could take time

    Wednesday, June 24 2015 8:38 PM EDT2015-06-25 00:38:04 GMT
    Thursday, June 25 2015 7:42 AM EDT2015-06-25 11:42:08 GMT
    Battle lines are being drawn on the banner that flies above Mississippi state buildings. State lawmakers are issuing statements both for and against the state flag. The debate is only heating up. Meanwhile, solution for the complaints may be take time.More >>
    Battle lines are being drawn on the banner that flies above Mississippi state buildings. State lawmakers are issuing statements both for and against the state flag. The debate is only heating up. Meanwhile, solution for the complaints may be take time.More >>

  • Pastors are asking Mississippians to use faith as a unifying factor in the flag debate

    Pastors are asking Mississippians to use faith as a unifying factor in the flag debate

    Tuesday, June 23 2015 8:16 PM EDT2015-06-24 00:16:00 GMT
    Tuesday, June 23 2015 11:44 PM EDT2015-06-24 03:44:07 GMT
    Mississippi's flag is under the microscope. Several leaders are now calling for it to be changed. That domino effect all started Monday night.More >>
    Mississippi's flag is under the microscope. Several leaders are now calling for it to be changed. That domino effect all started Monday night.More >>

  • Congressman Thompson applauds Speaker Gunn's stand on the flag

    Congressman Thompson applauds Speaker Gunn's stand on the flag

    Tuesday, June 23 2015 12:49 PM EDT2015-06-23 16:49:47 GMT
    Tuesday, June 23 2015 5:18 PM EDT2015-06-23 21:18:19 GMT
    Source: WLBTSource: WLBT
    Thousands of folks are signing a MoveOn.org petition to get rid of it. Mississippians had the chance to do so in 2001. But it was nearly a 2-1 margin to keep the existing flag.More >>
    Thousands of folks are signing a MoveOn.org petition to get rid of it. Mississippians had the chance to do so in 2001. But it was nearly a 2-1 margin to keep the existing flag.More >>

  • Speaker Philip Gunn: 'We need to begin having conversations about changing Mississippi's flag'

    Speaker Philip Gunn: 'We need to begin having conversations about changing Mississippi's flag'

    Monday, June 22 2015 9:04 PM EDT2015-06-23 01:04:57 GMT
    Tuesday, June 23 2015 4:50 PM EDT2015-06-23 20:50:59 GMT
    One Mississippi leader is calling to remove and change the state's controversial flag.More >>
    One Mississippi leader is calling to remove and change the state's controversial flag.More >>

  • Mississippi governor told to defend Confederate sign on flag

    Mississippi governor told to defend Confederate sign on flag

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:56:47 GMT
    Source: WLBT ArchivesSource: WLBT Archives

    The U.S. Supreme Court is asking attorneys for Mississippi's governor to file arguments defending the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.

    More >>

    The U.S. Supreme Court is asking attorneys for Mississippi's governor to file arguments defending the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.

    More >>

  • AG says Biloxi council could vote to fly MS flag outside city buildings

    AG says Biloxi council could vote to fly MS flag outside city buildings

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 7:58 PM EDT2017-08-15 23:58:34 GMT
    File photoFile photo

    The Mississippi state flag should fly outside city facilities if the Biloxi City Council passes a resolution to do so, according to an opinion from Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.

    More >>

    The Mississippi state flag should fly outside city facilities if the Biloxi City Council passes a resolution to do so, according to an opinion from Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.

    More >>

  • Flag supporter claims man was pepper-sprayed during state flag gathering

    Flag supporter claims man was pepper-sprayed during state flag gathering

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:20:02 GMT
    DeBorah Simspon. Source: WDAMDeBorah Simspon. Source: WDAM

    A Hattiesburg woman said she is upset after a man was pepper sprayed Sunday during a gathering of flag supporters. DeBorah Simpson said she is a Mississippi state flag supporter that joins others outside the University of South Mississippi on Sunday afternoons with her husband.  "We support the Mississippi State flag because it's the Mississippi state flag, it's as simple as that," Simpson said.  The group has been gathering on the lawn in front of Sou...

    More >>

    A Hattiesburg woman said she is upset after a man was pepper sprayed Sunday during a gathering of flag supporters. DeBorah Simpson said she is a Mississippi state flag supporter that joins others outside the University of South Mississippi on Sunday afternoons with her husband.  "We support the Mississippi State flag because it's the Mississippi state flag, it's as simple as that," Simpson said.  The group has been gathering on the lawn in front of Sou...

    More >>

  • Mississippi man takes Confederate flag fight to high court

    Mississippi man takes Confederate flag fight to high court

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-06-28 17:39:03 GMT
    Current Mississippi state flagCurrent Mississippi state flag

    A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the Confederate-themed state flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

    More >>

    A black Mississippi citizen is taking his case against the Confederate-themed state flag to the U.S. Supreme Court.

    More >>

  • Biloxi mayor orders state flag be removed from city facilities

    Biloxi mayor orders state flag be removed from city facilities

    Monday, April 24 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-04-24 20:32:33 GMT
    Mississippi state flag (Source: WLOX)Mississippi state flag (Source: WLOX)

    The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.

    More >>

    The controversial Mississippi state flag will no longer fly in front of city buildings in Biloxi.

    More >>

  • Jackson Mayor and city council approve resolution regarding Mississippi State Flag

    Jackson Mayor and city council approve resolution regarding Mississippi State Flag

    Tuesday, July 14 2015 2:41 PM EDT2015-07-14 18:41:43 GMT
    Monday, April 10 2017 9:28 AM EDT2017-04-10 13:28:36 GMT
    Source: City of JacksonSource: City of Jackson
    The resolution was authored by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who said the flag is not representative of the state and its people.More >>
    The resolution was authored by Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who said the flag is not representative of the state and its people.More >>

  • Protestors rally at State Capitol to change state flag

    Protestors rally at State Capitol to change state flag

    Sunday, October 11 2015 10:50 PM EDT2015-10-12 02:50:34 GMT
    Wednesday, March 8 2017 8:09 PM EST2017-03-09 01:09:18 GMT
    Source: WLBTSource: WLBT
    The "Take It Down March Rally" was a nearly two mile trek through the streets of Jackson which gathered support from civil rights activists, political leaders, clergy and more.More >>
    The "Take It Down March Rally" was a nearly two mile trek through the streets of Jackson which gathered support from civil rights activists, political leaders, clergy and more.More >>

  • Mississippians consider alternate state flag designs

    Mississippians consider alternate state flag designs

    Wednesday, June 24 2015 12:11 AM EDT2015-06-24 04:11:03 GMT
    Wednesday, March 8 2017 8:09 PM EST2017-03-09 01:09:12 GMT
    Recent events in South Carolina have prompted debate in Mississippi over the state flag and the message it sends. Many are calling for a change while others say nothing is wrong with the symbol of their heritage.More >>
    Recent events in South Carolina have prompted debate in Mississippi over the state flag and the message it sends. Many are calling for a change while others say nothing is wrong with the symbol of their heritage.More >>

  • State flag discussion at USM hits boiling point

    State flag discussion at USM hits boiling point

    Friday, February 10 2017 2:01 PM EST2017-02-10 19:01:05 GMT
    A panel gathered at USM's Gulf Park campus to discuss the MS state flag. (Photo source: WLOX News)A panel gathered at USM's Gulf Park campus to discuss the MS state flag. (Photo source: WLOX News)

    The state flag was the topic for a heated panel discussion at the University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus Thursday night. 

    More >>

    The state flag was the topic for a heated panel discussion at the University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus Thursday night. 

    More >>

  • Man discovers burnt MS state flag, racial graffiti in front of his Pascagoula home

    Man discovers burnt MS state flag, racial graffiti in front of his Pascagoula home

    Monday, July 27 2015 7:23 PM EDT2015-07-27 23:23:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 28 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-07-28 10:54:07 GMT
    Police are investigating a disturbing discovery in front of a home in Pascagoula, a burnt Mississippi state flag lying next to racial graffiti. Bob Comans has lived in his home on Jackson Avenue for nine years, and said he always flies the Mississippi state flag next to the American flag. While police are investigating it as a case of vandalism, Comans said it's a crime that's connected to hate.More >>
    Police are investigating a disturbing discovery in front of a home in Pascagoula, a burnt Mississippi state flag lying next to racial graffiti. Bob Comans has lived in his home on Jackson Avenue for nine years, and said he always flies the Mississippi state flag next to the American flag. While police are investigating it as a case of vandalism, Comans said it's a crime that's connected to hate.More >>

  • Tourists say Mississippi's flag not a factor in visiting the state

    Tourists say Mississippi's flag not a factor in visiting the state

    Wednesday, July 15 2015 12:57 PM EDT2015-07-15 16:57:18 GMT
    Wednesday, July 15 2015 12:57 PM EDT2015-07-15 16:57:18 GMT
    The NAACP has passed a resolution Tuesday demanding Mississippi make a change in its state flag. The proposal cites the Confederate A sign near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line says 'Welcome to Mississippi.' But the President of the Hancock County NAACP says as long as the confederate battle emblem is part of the fabric of the state flag, some people will never feel welcome.More >>
    The NAACP has passed a resolution Tuesday demanding Mississippi make a change in its state flag. The proposal cites the Confederate A sign near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line says 'Welcome to Mississippi.' But the President of the Hancock County NAACP says as long as the confederate battle emblem is part of the fabric of the state flag, some people will never feel welcome.More >>

  • As flag debate rages on, demand continues to climb

    As flag debate rages on, demand continues to climb

    Monday, July 6 2015 7:07 PM EDT2015-07-06 23:07:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 7 2015 12:14 AM EDT2015-07-07 04:14:34 GMT
    The Confederate flag symbol, while drawing criticism from some, still draws quite a profit for others. One Jackson businesswoman says demand hasn't let up since debate over the Confederate battle flag began more than two weeks ago.More >>
    The Confederate flag symbol, while drawing criticism from some, still draws quite a profit for others. One Jackson businesswoman says demand hasn't let up since debate over the Confederate battle flag began more than two weeks ago.More >>

  • MS senator wants to bring flag back to original design

    MS senator wants to bring flag back to original design

    Tuesday, January 26 2016 4:46 PM EST2016-01-26 21:46:28 GMT
    Tuesday, January 26 2016 11:14 PM EST2016-01-27 04:14:04 GMT

    Mississippi senator Derek Simmons has come up with a plan to change the state flag.

    More >>

    Mississippi senator Derek Simmons has come up with a plan to change the state flag.

    More >>

  • Governor not showing support for student-led initiative to remove state flag

    Governor not showing support for student-led initiative to remove state flag

    Thursday, October 22 2015 3:59 PM EDT2015-10-22 19:59:10 GMT
    Thursday, October 22 2015 4:52 PM EDT2015-10-22 20:52:42 GMT
    It's a symbol of hate, and it has no place on our campusIt's a symbol of hate, and it has no place on our campus
    Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is not showing support for the student-led initiative to encourage the removal of the state flag from the University of Mississippi's Oxford campus.More >>
    Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is not showing support for the student-led initiative to encourage the removal of the state flag from the University of Mississippi's Oxford campus.More >>

  • Civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams to join flag change rally

    Civil rights activist Myrlie Evers-Williams to join flag change rally

    Wednesday, October 7 2015 9:28 PM EDT2015-10-08 01:28:53 GMT
    Thursday, October 8 2015 4:26 PM EDT2015-10-08 20:26:12 GMT
    Civil rights activist and journalist Myrlie Evers-Williams, e widow of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers, will join advocates at a march and rally on Sunday, October 11 at 1:30 PM in Jackson in support of Mississippi Initiative Number 55.More >>
    Civil rights activist and journalist Myrlie Evers-Williams, e widow of murdered civil rights activist Medgar Evers, will join advocates at a march and rally on Sunday, October 11 at 1:30 PM in Jackson in support of Mississippi Initiative Number 55.More >>

  • Coast Chamber members weigh in on state flag debate

    Coast Chamber members weigh in on state flag debate

    Thursday, July 23 2015 3:08 PM EDT2015-07-23 19:08:32 GMT
    Friday, July 24 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-07-24 10:54:06 GMT
    More than 200 chamber members packed into the Hard Rock to discuss the state flag. (Photo source: WLOX)More than 200 chamber members packed into the Hard Rock to discuss the state flag. (Photo source: WLOX)
    When it comes to the future of the controversial Mississippi state flag, only one thing is certain. The debate is not going to end anytime soon.The flag with the Confederate battle emblem in the corner was on the minds of Coast business leaders at the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce sponsored breakfast with the mayor. More >>
    When it comes to the future of the controversial Mississippi state flag, only one thing is certain. The debate is not going to end anytime soon.
    The flag with the Confederate battle emblem in the corner was on the minds of Coast business leaders at the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce sponsored breakfast with the mayor.
         More >>

  • Gulf Coast organization backing change to the MS state flag

    Gulf Coast organization backing change to the MS state flag

    Thursday, July 16 2015 3:27 PM EDT2015-07-16 19:27:19 GMT
    Thursday, July 16 2015 5:24 PM EDT2015-07-16 21:24:19 GMT
    Whether people want to talk about it or not, the Confederate emblem in the Mississippi state flag has become a hot topic. Now members of the Gulf Coast Business Council are taking a side in the discussion.More >>
    Whether people want to talk about it or not, the Confederate emblem in the Mississippi state flag has become a hot topic. Now members of the Gulf Coast Business Council are taking a side in the discussion.More >>

  • National NAACP wants Mississippi to change state flag

    National NAACP wants Mississippi to change state flag

    Monday, July 13 2015 6:03 PM EDT2015-07-13 22:03:41 GMT
    Monday, July 13 2015 6:26 PM EDT2015-07-13 22:26:18 GMT
    The national NAACP could make a formal call for changing Mississippi's state flag as soon as Tuesday. Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark told WLOX News the measure will stop short of calling for any economic boycott of the state unless the Mississippi's eliminates the Confederate battle emblem from the flag.More >>
    The national NAACP could make a formal call for changing Mississippi's state flag as soon as Tuesday. Jackson County NAACP President Curley Clark told WLOX News the measure will stop short of calling for any economic boycott of the state unless the Mississippi's eliminates the Confederate battle emblem from the flag.More >>

  • Beauvoir sees increase in visitors amid flag controversy

    Beauvoir sees increase in visitors amid flag controversy

    Friday, July 10 2015 7:21 PM EDT2015-07-10 23:21:12 GMT
    Saturday, July 11 2015 1:48 PM EDT2015-07-11 17:48:09 GMT
    Patti and Allen Ivy visited the Beauvoir Confederate Veteran's Cemetery to pay respects to his great-grandfather. (Photo source: WLOX)Patti and Allen Ivy visited the Beauvoir Confederate Veteran's Cemetery to pay respects to his great-grandfather. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Business at Beauvoir has spiked in the past three weeks since the Confederate flag controversy began. Friday, a steady flow of visitors stopped by the museum throughout the day.More >>
    Business at Beauvoir has spiked in the past three weeks since the Confederate flag controversy began. Friday, a steady flow of visitors stopped by the museum throughout the day.More >>

  • Tate Reeves: Changing state flag is a "decision best left to the people"

    Tate Reeves: Changing state flag is a "decision best left to the people"

    Friday, July 10 2015 3:35 PM EDT2015-07-10 19:35:17 GMT
    Friday, July 10 2015 8:07 PM EDT2015-07-11 00:07:40 GMT
    Mississippi state flagMississippi state flag
    Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is reacting to the latest calls for Mississippi to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.More >>
    Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is reacting to the latest calls for Mississippi to remove the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.More >>

  • Petal votes to keep the state flag flying

    Petal votes to keep the state flag flying

    Friday, July 10 2015 3:13 PM EDT2015-07-10 19:13:53 GMT
    Friday, July 10 2015 3:13 PM EDT2015-07-10 19:13:53 GMT
    While some cities across the state are taking the state flag down, Petal has voted to keep it flying in front of all city buildings.More >>
    While some cities across the state are taking the state flag down, Petal has voted to keep it flying in front of all city buildings.More >>

  • South Mississippians weigh in on potential state flag designs

    South Mississippians weigh in on potential state flag designs

    Sunday, July 5 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-07-06 02:02:05 GMT
    Monday, July 6 2015 6:55 AM EDT2015-07-06 10:55:09 GMT
    Most South Mississippians like that the state flag includes patriotic colors, but it's the Confederate battle symbol in the corner that brings out a real difference of opinions.More >>
    Most South Mississippians like that the state flag includes patriotic colors, but it's the Confederate battle symbol in the corner that brings out a real difference of opinions.More >>

  • Confederate flag support crosses racial, cultural boundaries

    Confederate flag support crosses racial, cultural boundaries

    Saturday, July 4 2015 11:31 PM EDT2015-07-05 03:31:32 GMT
    Sunday, July 5 2015 12:46 PM EDT2015-07-05 16:46:05 GMT
    One group from the Coast wanted to make sure the Fourth of July celebration included more than one symbol. It was a day for the American flag to be flown proudly. But others say the celebration should also include the Confederate battle flag, along with the Mississippi state flag. Saturday, the group of about 75 organized a flag ride demonstration that began in Ocean Springs and ended in Gulfport, where thousands had gathered to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks demonstration.More >>
    One group from the Coast wanted to make sure the Fourth of July celebration included more than one symbol. It was a day for the American flag to be flown proudly. But others say the celebration should also include the Confederate battle flag, along with the Mississippi state flag. Saturday, the group of about 75 organized a flag ride demonstration that began in Ocean Springs and ended in Gulfport, where thousands had gathered to enjoy the Fourth of July fireworks demonstration.More >>

  • Actress pulls Mississippi film company over state flag

    Actress pulls Mississippi film company over state flag

    Monday, June 29 2015 11:55 AM EDT2015-06-29 15:55:05 GMT
    Monday, June 29 2015 4:23 PM EDT2015-06-29 20:23:41 GMT
    Aunjanue Ellis has created a coalition to hault all film making ventures in the state until the flag has been changed.Aunjanue Ellis has created a coalition to hault all film making ventures in the state until the flag has been changed.
    An acclaimed actress and Mississippi native has created a coalition to deliberately avoid film-making ventures in the state until the confederate flag emblem is removed.More >>
    An acclaimed actress and Mississippi native has created a coalition to deliberately avoid film-making ventures in the state until the confederate flag emblem is removed.More >>

  • Breaking

    Governor: No special session on Mississippi flag design

    Governor: No special session on Mississippi flag design

    Thursday, June 25 2015 4:05 PM EDT2015-06-25 20:05:39 GMT
    Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says he will not call Mississippi lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider removing a Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. Bryant says Thursday that he only calls special sessions for legislators to respond to a natural disaster or to handle a large economic development project.More >>
    Republican Gov. Phil Bryant says he will not call Mississippi lawmakers back to the Capitol to consider removing a Confederate battle emblem from the state flag. Bryant says Thursday that he only calls special sessions for legislators to respond to a natural disaster or to handle a large economic development project.More >>

  • USM: "State flag does not represent the spirit of all Mississippians"

    USM: "State flag does not represent the spirit of all Mississippians"

    Thursday, June 25 2015 2:37 PM EDT2015-06-25 18:37:21 GMT
    Thursday, June 25 2015 4:03 PM EDT2015-06-25 20:03:34 GMT
    Photo from The University of Southern MississippiPhoto from The University of Southern Mississippi
    The University of Southern Mississippi has released a statement regarding the state flag.More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi has released a statement regarding the state flag.More >>

  • Beauvoir leader says the Confederate flag will continue to fly

    Beauvoir leader says the Confederate flag will continue to fly

    Wednesday, June 24 2015 6:45 PM EDT2015-06-24 22:45:21 GMT
    Thursday, June 25 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-06-25 10:54:02 GMT
    It is all political and it is not coming down at Beauvoir. That's Executive Director Greg Stewart's take on the controversy over the Confederate flag.More >>
    It is all political and it is not coming down at Beauvoir. That's Executive Director Greg Stewart's take on the controversy over the Confederate flag.More >>

  • Former tourism commissioner: Flag is hurting state's image

    Former tourism commissioner: Flag is hurting state's image

    Wednesday, June 24 2015 4:00 PM EDT2015-06-24 20:00:05 GMT
    Thursday, June 25 2015 6:54 AM EDT2015-06-25 10:54:01 GMT
    Rip Daniels, owner of WJZD radio, has long opposed the flag and adds that another issue to consider is the importance of marketing the state's image. (Photo source: WLOX)Rip Daniels, owner of WJZD radio, has long opposed the flag and adds that another issue to consider is the importance of marketing the state's image. (Photo source: WLOX)
    The Confederate battle emblem in the corner of the Mississippi state flag continues to fan the flames of debate over whether or not it should be taken down or changed.More >>
    The Confederate battle emblem in the corner of the Mississippi state flag continues to fan the flames of debate over whether or not it should be taken down or changed.More >>

  • Mississippi elected officials talk about flag debate

    Mississippi elected officials talk about flag debate

    Tuesday, June 23 2015 11:06 PM EDT2015-06-24 03:06:41 GMT
    Wednesday, June 24 2015 4:04 PM EDT2015-06-24 20:04:54 GMT
    It started in South Carolina after the tragedy at Emmanuel AME Church, protestors demanding the state remove the Confederate flag that flies at the capitol. Now, the fight is brewing in Mississippi, the only state that actually has the confederate symbol as part of its state flag.More >>
    It started in South Carolina after the tragedy at Emmanuel AME Church, protestors demanding the state remove the Confederate flag that flies at the capitol. Now, the fight is brewing in Mississippi, the only state that actually has the confederate symbol as part of its state flag.More >>

  • Mississippi store seeing boost in Confederate sales

    Mississippi store seeing boost in Confederate sales

    Wednesday, June 24 2015 2:46 PM EDT2015-06-24 18:46:03 GMT
    Wednesday, June 24 2015 3:03 PM EDT2015-06-24 19:03:12 GMT
    Seminary store seeing boost in confederate sales.Seminary store seeing boost in confederate sales.
    While several major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Sears have pulled Confederate flag themed merchandise from their shelves, in Seminary, Mississippi, Flag Heads said one can still find the memorabilia there.More >>
    While several major retailers such as Walmart, Target and Sears have pulled Confederate flag themed merchandise from their shelves, in Seminary, Mississippi, Flag Heads said one can still find the memorabilia there.More >>

  • breaking

    Sen. Thad Cochran calls for changes to MS state flag

    Sen. Thad Cochran calls for changes to MS state flag

    Wednesday, June 24 2015 3:02 PM EDT2015-06-24 19:02:28 GMT
    Wednesday, June 24 2015 3:02 PM EDT2015-06-24 19:02:28 GMT
    U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran has joined the growing chorus of state leaders calling for Mississippi to change its state flag. He said he agrees with Sen. Roger Wicker that the state flag should not include the Confederate battle flag.More >>
    U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran has joined the growing chorus of state leaders calling for Mississippi to change its state flag. He said he agrees with Sen. Roger Wicker that the state flag should not include the Confederate battle flag.More >>

  • Sen. Wicker: MS state flag 'should be put in a museum'

    Sen. Wicker: MS state flag 'should be put in a museum'

    Wednesday, June 24 2015 10:25 AM EDT2015-06-24 14:25:45 GMT
    Wednesday, June 24 2015 12:42 PM EDT2015-06-24 16:42:56 GMT
    U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is calling for Mississippi to change its state flag, which includes the Confederate battle symbol. The Mississippi Republican issued a statement Wednesday morning saying, "After reflection and prayer, I now believe our state flag should be put in a museum and replaced by one that is more unifying to all Mississippians."More >>
    U.S. Senator Roger Wicker is calling for Mississippi to change its state flag, which includes the Confederate battle symbol. The Mississippi Republican issued a statement Wednesday morning saying, "After reflection and prayer, I now believe our state flag should be put in a museum and replaced by one that is more unifying to all Mississippians."More >>

  • breaking

    Ole Miss supports removing Confederate battle flag from state flag

    Ole Miss supports removing Confederate battle flag from state flag

    Tuesday, June 23 2015 7:37 PM EDT2015-06-23 23:37:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 23 2015 7:37 PM EDT2015-06-23 23:37:26 GMT
    The University of Mississippi is standing behind state leaders who want to see the Confederate battle flag removed from the Mississippi state flag.More >>
    The University of Mississippi is standing behind state leaders who want to see the Confederate battle flag removed from the Mississippi state flag.More >>

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Gulfport Police investigate stabbing

    Gulfport Police investigate stabbing

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 12:12 PM EDT2018-05-29 16:12:56 GMT
    Gulfport Police responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. (Photo source: WLOX)Gulfport Police responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Gulfport Police responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. (Photo source: WLOX)Gulfport Police responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    A stabbing investigation is unfolding in Gulfport. Investigators responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. 

    More >>

    A stabbing investigation is unfolding in Gulfport. Investigators responded to a call near the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Ohio Street where a man was reportedly stabbed. 

    More >>

  • Georgia murder suspect may be hiding in South MS

    Georgia murder suspect may be hiding in South MS

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 10:25 AM EDT2018-05-29 14:25:20 GMT
    A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. (Photo Source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. (Photo Source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)
    A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. (Photo Source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. (Photo Source: Sandy Springs Police Dept.)

    A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. Sgt. Samuel Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia reports investigators are looking for Patrick Nolan, 43.

    More >>

    A man wanted for murder and arson could be hiding in South Mississippi right now. Sgt. Samuel Worsham with the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia reports investigators are looking for Patrick Nolan, 43.

    More >>

  • West Ship Islands reopen after weekend storm threat

    West Ship Islands reopen after weekend storm threat

    Monday, May 28 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-05-29 03:09:23 GMT
    Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29. (photo source: WLOX)Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29. (photo source: WLOX)
    Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29. (photo source: WLOX)Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29. (photo source: WLOX)

    Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29.  

    More >>

    Gulf Islands National Seashore officials will reopen West Ship Island on Tuesday, May 29.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly