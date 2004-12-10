The summer breezes are warm and the sun is out - an ideal day for a family picnic or a trip to a family reunion. We've got tips for keeping your food safe, as well as a tasty recipe for Ham-Noodle salad.More >>
Summer vacation is here, and that means travel for most people. Planning for your trips and learning some packing techniques can make your travel a lot more fun. Here are a few ideas you might like to try. More >>
Delicious, creamy, rich, sweet tooth satisfying, chocolaty and... good for you? That¡¯s what dietitians at the Southeast Dairy Association are telling us, just in time for Dairy Month! Try these delicious recipes that are sure to put a smile on your face.More >>
Summer is almost here, and that means that fresh produce will be coming into our local Farmer's Markets. Here are some tips of what to look for at those local markets to find those treasures that are available.More >>
Snacking is something most of us like to do. It can be a great addition to your healthy eating meal plan or it can be a place for hidden fat and extra calories. Try these tasty recipes from Nancy Freeman.More >>
Whether it’s a business meeting over lunch, dinner from a neighborhood carry out, or a fast-food meal with the kids, eating out is a part of our lives. We eat out because it’s easy, it’s quick, and it’s fun. But is it healthy? It can be if you follow these tips!More >>
Most fruits can be frozen but the quality of the frozen product will vary with the kind of fruit, stage of maturity, and type of pack. How do you select fruit suitable for freezing? Nancy Freeman has all of the answers.More >>
Home canning gives a great feeling of pride and accomplishment. It brings family members together in creative activity. It provides security in having food within an arm's reach. It offers a supply of food prepared according to family preferences and special dietary needs. More >>