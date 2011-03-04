February 2011 News Archive

In this day and age image is perception. Mississippi has long tried to change its horrific image that lingers from the past. An era personified by intimidation and violence. Much in recent years has been done by our state to bring those guilty of injustices from that time to justice. So we ask: Why when we have come so far, is a proposal being bandied about for a state license tag honoring one of the founding leaders of the KKK? A group that is known for its violence and intolerance.

