Testimonials



Bathroom Remodel

I contacted Handyman House Techs in March. They were very nice and responded promptly. The technician they sent was very knowledgeable and presented himself in a very professional manner. They quickly had an estimate ready. I was very impressed with the handyman’s work ethics. He was very precise with his work. He had next to no waste with his tile cutting. He was almost perfect with his material estimate. There were no surprises. He kept his work area clean inside and out. I actually can't say enough nice things about this company. I would contact them again and I have already recommend them to friends and family. After the work was finished, the office called me for my comments on the work performed. Personally, I don't think you can go wrong calling these guys. They are very customer oriented. A+.

Donna Spencer – McHenry

Kitchen Remodel

“I recently hired Handyman House Techs to do a complete remodel of my kitchen. It was a big job that took about 3 weeks. Walls were torn down, floors were removed and replaced, doorways were relocated and widened, and appliance locations were totally reconfigured… all in all, it was a well coordinated effort to make my new kitchen come to life. And it did. The end product is a fantastic and functional kitchen that I will enjoy for years to come. I completely recommend Handyman House Techs. This company is very professional and delivers what they say.”

H.T. Salmon - Biloxi

Porch Overhang

"I called Handyman House Techs to place a porch overhang over the back of my home. It was done in a very professional and timely manner. Their technician did more than was expected and I was very happy with the job that was done. Now I spend my mornings and evenings in the back of my home enjoying the shade. I will use Handyman House Techs again for all the projects I need around my home. Thank you guys for the great job you have done!"

Rosanne Peterson - Ocean Springs Window Replacement

The technician that Handyman House Techs sent to my home was very efficient and did a great job for us. Thanks and I will recommend you to all of my friends.

Hazel Brown - Pascagoula

Roof Leak

Their technician was wonderful! He determined quickly why we had a small roof leak in the hallway in front of our furnace. He immediately went on the roof and made the repairs for one tenth the cost of what another roofer had quoted for us. The other estimate wanted to redo all the "faulty" vents on the roof...but the technician said all the others were installed just fine. He saved us a lot of money. He also removed old and broken shower door enclosures, hauled them away and hung up a new shower curtain rod. I will certainly call upon Handyman House Techs, LLC for future repairs.

Angela Cygnar - Gulfport Interior Painting

I contacted Handyman House Techs, LLC regarding a laundry list of work that I needed done. They were very courteous and eager to help. They came out promptly the next day to review the repairs and provided an estimate/contract on the spot. We contacted them a few days later and indicated that we were ready to sign the contract and someone came out immediately to provide a list of items that needed to be purchased to make the repairs. They began working on the repairs on Monday and completed by Thursday.

Donald Johnson – Long Beach

Custom Furniture

"I had an unusual task to ask of them and they came through with flying colors. I have 4 chairs that were special to me and I needed them to be higher. They completed the task much better than I could ever have imagined, the legs look just like they were built that way many years ago. You can't tell where original ends and the newly built ends begins. Thanks again."

Vicki Tiner - Gulfport Roof Repair

I called Handyman House Techs, LLC to see if someone could come look at my roof one evening after 3:30 when I was home and they got one of their techs to come the same day. Wow! The next morning before the Tech could do the job he had to search for the matching shingles. He ended up having to go to 3 stores before he found them. The technician completed the job, cleaned up the mess and even fed my dogs lunch. He was a very pleasant and professional technician. Great Job!

Randi Lashbrook - Vancleave

Exterior Painting – Whole House

The day I called for an estimate they sent someone within hours of my call. The price was fair and did not change. When the technician started the job, he stayed at it till it was finished. He worked hard to make sure we were happy with the job.

Harry Mohler – Biloxi Roof Leak & Drywall

Handyman House Techs, LLC came out the day before, looked everything over and gave me an estimate. The technician was very thorough when he checked the leak on my roof. He showed me exactly where it was leaking and explained what he could do to fix it. An appointment was promptly scheduled for the next day. The technician showed up exactly when they said he would and did a great job repairing everything. He was courteous, prompt and professional. The office manager was also very professional and helpful. My overall experience with Handyman House Techs was very good. I will be using them again.

Dianna Ash – Ocean Springs