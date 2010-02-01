Monday, February 1, 2010 10:31 PM EST

WLOX and the American Red Cross joined forces Monday to host the WLOX Broadcasters for Haiti Telethon. We couldn't have done it without the numerous volunteers and our generous viewers who know what it's like to live through a disaster. As Trang Pham-Bui reports, south Mississippians were more than willing to pay it forward. More>>