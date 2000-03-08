There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.More >>
A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray both had double-doubles and the Gamecocks beat the Bulldogs 67-55 to win the NCAA women's championship in an all-Southeastern Conference matchup of first-time finalists Sunday night.More >>
Alabama and Georgia are playing in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.More >>
The 2017 Major League Baseball season is under way.More >>
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.More >>
Alabama defeated Clemson 45-40 to win the College Football Playoff.More >>
The Shuckers started the game on fire at Mobile Tuesday night , but couldn't generate any more runs after the first inning and drop their third game of the season.More >>
Professional boxing is back at the IP Casino beginning 7 p.m. Saturday featuring two-time Olympian Michael Hunter.More >>
The bear, named Tima, also held the ball before handing it over to the referee.More >>
In the latest installment of our Coast Connections series, we examine how Moss Point product Devin Booker is quickly establishing himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) extended their franchise-best win streak to eight games before having it snapped in Game Two of a doubleheader at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (4-6) on Sunday afternoon.More >>
As the fifth-ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, Shuckers right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz carries the same promise this season as he did in the last - just, hopefully, with better results this time around.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers established a new franchise record with their seventh straight win Friday night at MGM Park.More >>
Julie Segroves of D'Iberville recently captured the Level 8 State Gymnastics All-Around title and is preparing for the the regional championships in Athens, Georgia.More >>
Corey Ray drove in five runs to hand the Biloxi Shuckers (6-1) their sixth straight win, a 6-5 comeback victory over the Mississippi Braves (3-4) on Thursd?ay night. Ray’s two-out bases-clearing double in the eighth inning capped the comeback despite Austin Riley’s two-homer night for the Braves.More >>
As the high school softball regular season winds down, our area squads make their final pushes toward district championships and playoff berths. Scores from around the Coast on this Thursday.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers (5-1) used six scoreless innings from RHP Luis Ortiz (W, 1-0) in Wednesday’s opening night 2-0 win at MGM Park over the Mississippi Braves (3-3). The win marks Biloxi’s fifth straight and pushes them two games into first place in the South Division during the early stages of the 2018 Southern League season.More >>
The Dak Prescott Football ProCamp will be held on July 14th and 15th from 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM at Mississippi State University. Participants will learn fundamental football skills and have the opportunity to meet and interact with the star quarterback.More >>
President Donald Trump is praising the University of Alabama football team for their latest championship season.More >>
WLOX is sponsoring the Biloxi Shuckers home opener by giving away magnet schedules for the fans arriving to MGM Park. The Shuckers open a five-game home series with the Mississippi Braves.More >>
With their strong recent play and a star-studded roster featuring three NCAA Division I commitments, the Ocean Springs softball team won't sneak up on anyone any time soon.More >>
Brandon Parker is making a name for himself in the junior college baseball ranks at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.More >>
After four games the Biloxi Shuckers are beginning to flex their muscle. On Sunday Biloxi popped the Biscuits in Montgomery 8-0.More >>
The Ocean Springs Yacht Club did a great job in hosting the Hobie Cat National and Mid-Winter Regional sailing championships.More >>
Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.More >>
Sailors throughout the United States are vying for the 2018 Hobie 17 North American Championship and the Hobie Mid-Winter Regional title in the Mississippi Sound.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers jumped out to a big lead and coasted under the win column with a 5-2 victory Saturday night at Montgomery.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers are officially under the win column following a 7-3 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverfront Stadium.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
The annual Grove Bowl is set for this Saturday as Ole Miss football fans will get a preview of the talent on the Rebels team.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers have a goal of cracking the Southern League playoffs after a two year absence. The Shuckers opened a five-game road series at Montgomery Thursday night and dropped a 3-2 decision to the Biscuits.More >>
Even with all the fanfare of being a second round draft pick and the Brewers' 14th-rated prospect, Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce plays for reasons that go far beyond baseball.More >>
While on an NFL-USO Tour, New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram met his match.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
The Shuckers boast a balance of youth and experience on their roster entering the 2018 season.More >>
Jake Gatewood mashed a pair of home runs on Tuesday night in the Biloxi Shuckers’ 9-4 exhibition victory over the William Carey Crusaders. Ten different Shuckers’ pitchers combined to strike out nine hitters over the seven-inning contest.More >>
No. 1 seeded Villanova overcame a slow first half to throttle third-seeded Michigan 79-62 in the men’s national championship game in San Antonio, TX. The title win is the Wildcats’ second in the last three seasons and third all time.More >>
More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes. MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game.More >>
It's heartbreak at the Hump after the Mississippi State women's basketball team lost in the national championship game.More >>
Before he heads to Tulane for his collegiate career, Gulfport catcher Blake Johnson has big plans for his remaining time with the Admirals.More >>
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, and it's drawing in players of all ages.More >>
With their loss in the 2017 Class 6A State Championship series still fresh in their minds, the Gulfport Admirals (16-2) look to make a return trip to Trustmark Park.More >>
As baseball faithful across the country rejoice in the arrival of MLB Opening Day, this year's festivities feature another familiar face to those fans on the Coast.More >>
Cortland Gayton excelled in the classroom and on the football field. On Wednesday he inked a letter of intent with Warner University. He'll play defensive back, special teams and slot receiver with the NAIA school. He'll report to the Lake Wales, Florida school in July.More >>
Mendenhall native Martinas Rankin is projected as a 2nd to 3rd round pick in next month's NFL Draft. All 32 teams traveled to Starkville on Wednesday to see him and a bunch of Bulldogs.More >>
The Pearl River Wildcats improved to 6-0 in the MACJC baseball standings after winning two games from MGCCC on Tuesday.More >>
The cheap seats at the college basketball national championship game start for $120.More >>
Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 21 rebounds as the Bulldogs beat the Bruins 89-73. Victoria Vivians had 24 points in the victory.More >>
One of the Coast's top 2019 prospects won't be going far for his collegiate career. D'Iberville offensive lineman Louis Paul Smith announced on Twitter Sunday he's committing to Southern Miss.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
Steve Stricker entered the final day with a one stroke lead and never relinquished his advantage, clinching the 2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic Championship at -11.More >>
Steve Stricker heads into the final round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak holding a one shot advantage.More >>
Thanks in part to some early scoring by senior outfielder Joe Garry Jr., Pascagoula (12-4) stormed out to a 5-0 lead and didn't look back, outlasting Moss Point (1-15) 8-5 at MGM Park. A few miles down Highway 90, Gulfport split a challenging doubleheader.More >>
Blasting a two-run home run in the first and a stand-up double in the third, Mississippi State football signee Brad Cumbest showed off his versatility Friday, leading the East Central baseball team past Bay High 6-3. The Hornets improve to 12-2 on the year with their road victory.More >>
Joe Duran holds a one shot lead over the field of 78 golfers after day one of the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak. Round two is set to begin at 10:45 Saturday morning.More >>
After they parted ways with head coach Bobby Hall over a contract dispute, Biloxi didn't have to look far for his replacement. The Indians introduced Katlan French as their newest head football coach, after he spent the previous three seasons under Hall as their defensive coordinator.More >>
Can Miguel Angel Jimenez claim a third straight win at Fallen Oak? He says he'll try his best to accomplish that feat beginning Friday when he tees-off at 11:40 on Tee No. 1.More >>
The Rapiscan Systems Classic, formally known as the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, official tees-off on Friday at Fallen Oak. The first of two days of the Rapiscan Pro-Am hit the links on Wednesday.More >>
The PGA Tour Champions is highly competitive. On Monday 35 golfers completed for four spots its an open qualifier for the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Diamondhead. The Rapiscan Systems Classic gets underway on Friday at Fallen Oak and will run through Sunday.More >>
The George County Rebels have the talent to make a legitimate run at the state title.More >>
As he continues to pursue his dreams of one day fighting in the UFC, Tyler Hill is set to headline Atlas Fights 32 at the IP Casino Resort this Saturday.More >>
East Hancock Elementary School played host to dozens of athletes from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana as they participated in the 2018 AAU District IX Karate Championships.More >>
East Central product Konnor Pilkington continues to be a steadying force on the mound during a turbulent season for Mississippi State.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers and William Carey Crusaders baseball team will meet in an exhibition game on Tuesday, April 3, at MGM Park, the teams announced Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.More >>
#16 Gulf Coast stormed out to a 16-2 start in 2018 thanks in large part to the strong hitting by West Harrison product Brandon Parker.More >>
Davis will be introduced at The Pavilion Monday afternoon at 5:30pm. The Leakesville native has led Middle Tennessee to 394 wins, three NCAA Tournaments, and two NITs in 16 seasons. Kermit was in the spotlight in 2016 for upsetting Michigan State as a 15 seed in March Madness. The Blue Raiders won games in the 2016 and 2017 NCAA Tournaments.More >>
Trailing #19 Mississippi State 5-1 in the bottom of the first, Southeastern Louisiana roared back to knock off the Bulldogs 11-5 at MGM Park.More >>
For a game that started ninety minutes later than expected, ticket holders still received plenty of return on their investment. In the first game of a college baseball double-header at MGM Park, Mississippi College survived a wild affair, outlasting William Carey 8-7.More >>
For those college baseball fans on the Coast excited for today's doubleheader at MGM Park to get underway, it appears they will have to wait a little bit longer. The opening contest between William Carey and Mississippi College was set to begin at 1 p.m., but according to WLOX Sports Director AJ Giardina, the game still has not begun because no umpires have appeared to oversee the game.More >>
MGM Park will host college baseball on Wednesday.More >>
While you indulge in the annual tournament’s rituals, remember one thing: You’re costing your employer a lot of money.More >>
There's a sister act on the Ocean Springs track team...the Wheeler sisters.More >>
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief has announced that he is retiring from the NFL.More >>
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.More >>
Tied at one in the bottom of the seventh, Kaleigh Bishop stole home on a wild pitch to give the Pass Christian softball team a 2-1 walk-off win over Perry Central, one of several games played at the Gulfport Sportsplex on Saturday.More >>
Two-time Class 6A State Powerlifting Champion Guflport will host the South State Championships on Saturday morning at 11:00 at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.More >>
Nearly three weeks after clinching their Class 6A State Championship, the awards continue to roll in for the Gulfport boys soccer team. MaxPreps added the Admirals to their 13th Annual Tour of Champions, one of just 20 programs nationally to receive such an honor.More >>
It would appear Matt Luke's ties to the Coast are starting to pay off through recruiting, as Ole Miss landed their first big recruit from the area for the Class of 2019. On Wednesday, Harrison Central 3-star offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey announced on Twitter his commitment to Ole Miss, saying he'd "like to thank Coach Luke and the Ole Miss family."More >>
Fresh off their 2017 Class 6A South State Championship, the Gulfport Admirals haven't missed a beat this year. Thanks to five unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth, the Admirals beat St. Martin 10-6 to improve to 8-0 in 2018.More >>
In October of 2015, big plans were announced to bring FunTime USA back to Gulfport. It was slated to open in the summer of 2016, but never did. Now, people who paid a $1,000 for the park's Golden Ticket want their money back.More >>
Fresh off their first Class 5A State Championship in program history, the Pearl River Central Blue Devils are off to another hot start, beating Pearl River (LA) 8-5 on Monday night.More >>
Five of our area basketball teams arrived in Jackson this weekend with dreams of advancing in the State Tournament, and possibly bringing home State Championships. Unfortunately, those dreams won't become reality for the Coast quintet.More >>
Brandon Parker's amazing season continued Saturday night at MGM Park, and the rest of the Mississippi Gulf Coast lineup more than carried its load in erasing a five-run deficit.More >>
Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Brandon Parker delivered the game-winning blow Saturday against Illinois Central in the Bulldogs’ 4-3 win at MGM Park. Parker’s long shot to right-center forced an error by the Cougars and scored the winning run.More >>
Given the distance between Angola and his family, the video was about all he could expect. But then the PA announcer told him the school had one more surprise for him.More >>
High school baseball opened the 2018 season at MGM Park Thursday night and the fans in attendance watched a dog fight between Gulfport and Vancleave. The Admirals posted a 3-2 victory.More >>
Stone battles Callaway 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A State Quarterfinals in Jackson's Mississippi Coliseum.More >>
We wrap the Southeastern Louisiana portion of our Coast Connections series with the story of Jay Artigues, a Bay St. Louis native who used an unexpected promotion to elevate an entire collegiate athletic department.More >>
Even with the loss of DeMarcus Cousins, the New Orleans Pelicans continue to exceed expectations and make a push for the NBA Playoffs.More >>
St. Patrick senior linebacker Austin Schepens signed his national letter of intent to play football with Millsaps College Wednesday. He is the first Fighting Irish college football signee under head coach Jim Bloomfield.More >>
In a battle of unbeaten teams, Gulfport out slugged Vancleave 10-9 Tuesday night in Gulfport. Plus, other high school baseball and softball scores.More >>
In her first season at the helm of the Gulfport Lady Admirals, Brooke Glass has enjoyed plenty of success.More >>
The Miami Heat player said he was moved that Joaquin Oliver, 17, who died in the Parkland, FL, school shooting Feb. 14, was buried in his jersey.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers added new titles and new members to the front office staff on Monday.More >>
Mississippi State has five of the six finalists for the Gillom and Howell Trophies honoring the top male and top female college basketball players in the state.More >>
Harrison Central has loads of talent and that talent will be tested on Saturday when the Red Rebels tip off the Class 6A quarterfinals against No. 1 ranked Starkville.More >>
St. Martin is ready for their biggest test of the season facing No. 2 ranked Starkville in the Class 6A State Quarterfinals on Saturday.More >>
Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead's whirlwind tour of the state made a quick stop in Biloxi last week for the 55th Annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic. Moorhead discussed the transition, recruiting and Bulldogs signee/East Central tight end Brad Cumbest.More >>
Of our ten area boys basketball teams playing in the second round of the playoffs, three advance to punch their ticket to the State Tournament in Jackson.More >>
Only two of five local girls basketball teams posted victories Friday night.More >>
Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took the spotlight at the 55th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic this morning at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. So when did Favre know it was time to retire?More >>
Between 500 to 600 high school football coaches from throughout the Deep South have converged at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino for the 55th annual Gulf Coast Coaching Clinic, which concludes on Friday. Brett Favre had the high school coaches laughing when he took the podium Thursday morning.More >>
Our Coast Connections series continues with Matt Riser, and the story of how one Picayune native made a life-long connection at PRCC that helped make him one of the biggest up-and-coming head coaches in all of NCAA Baseball.More >>
Former Biloxi head coach Bobby Hall did not back down from his controversial comments on the state of football on the Coast.More >>
Team USA won the first meeting between the neighboring nations at the 1998 Winter Olympics. The Canucks have won every other meeting.More >>
Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson was admitted to an area hospital this week, according to a statement issued by his wife.More >>
Madison Central teammates Hunter Blalock and Regi Grace signed with MSU in November 2017. Both are gearing up for their senior seasons with the Jaguars.More >>
With fourteen Coast basketball squads hitting the hardwood for the first round of the playoffs, only seven remain.More >>
Bobby Hall is parting ways with Biloxi High School after three seasons with the Indians, the Hall of Fame head coach confirmed to WLOX.More >>
Mississippi State officially announced the resignation of Andy Cannizaro as the Bulldog's head baseball coach Tuesday morning.More >>
Not counting the teams that received a first-round bye, four local teams advanced into second-round play in the girls high school basketball playoffs Monday night.More >>
A day after dropping three straight games to Southern Miss, 247 Sports reported late Monday night that Mississippi State fired head baseball coach Andy Cannizaro.More >>
Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately.More >>
Andy Kennedy, the winningest basketball coach in Ole Miss history, has stepped down as head coach of the program effective immediately. Tony Madlock, an assistant on Kennedy’s staff, will serve as acting head coach for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.More >>
In a bind in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, Mississippi Gulf Coast plugged in pitcher Avery Sanders. Sanders bailed her team out big, helping lift the Lady Bulldogs to a sweep of Enterprise State.More >>
The Gulfport and St. Stanislaus boys soccer teams bring State Championships back to the Coast.More >>
After Vonn's disappointing performance in the women's Super G event where she finished sixth, many people on Twitter ridiculed her.More >>
High School basketball tournament championship games were completed Friday night across South Mississippi.More >>
Eight months after falling to Mississippi State in the Hattiesburg Regional Championship, #21 Southern Miss took full advantage of their 2018 season opener against the Bulldogs at Pete Taylor Park, walloping #23 Mississippi State 11-0 in front of a crowd of 4,948.More >>
Despite trailing by 13 in the first half, Bay High (18-10) managed to edge out Moss Point 41-36 thanks in large part to senior guard Jaylan Wilson. With the win, the Tigers advanced to the Region 8-4A Tournament Championship where they will face home-standing Pass Christian.More >>
The Gulfport Admirals have one more mission, beat top-ranked Madison Central on Saturday and claim the Class 6A State Soccer Championship.More >>
In our first edition of "Coast Connections," we shine the spotlight on Jay Ladner, a legendary St. Stanislaus basketball head coach who is now leading a remarkable turnaround at the NCAA Division One level.More >>
St. Stanislaus and Gulfport both clinched South State Championships Wednesday night.More >>
The Rebels released a 43-page document to the public that was submitted to the NCAA Committee on Infractions earlier this month. Ole Miss feels that the NCAA COI "abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence" in reaching their decision in December 2017.More >>
Long Beach boys and girls are heading to the 5A State Soccer finals. Resurrection boys, OLA girls and Bay High girls dropped heart breakers in South State title games.More >>
The Pass Christian Lady Pirates open play in the Region 8-4A basketball tournament 4 p.m. Thursday on the home court against Bay High.More >>
Ole Miss and head basketball coach Andy Kennedy are expected to part ways after the 2017-18 season ends.More >>
The Gulfport Admirals, Lady Admirals and St. Stanislaus Rockachaws had their soccer playoff games postponed by the weather on Saturday. They hit the playing field on Monday night. The Region 8-5A Basketball Tournament tipped off. Here's a rundown of the games that were played.More >>
The Special Olympics are in Seattle this year, and several athletes from Mississippi are on their way to represent the Magnolia State. Athletes and coaches are currently preparing for a trip of a lifetime. Athletes will be competing in several sports including track, weight lifting and flag football. This year's group has some newcomers who are looking to make a mark and come home with some medals. People like Arther Smith, have been training and getting in sha...More >>
It's National Signing Day and high school athletes from all over South Mississippi are signing with colleges around the country.More >>
Regulation, two overtimes and a golden goal period weren't enough, but Resurrection still found a way to outlast Franklin County on penalty kicks 1-1 (5-2) in a rain-soaked thriller at Gautier's Vaughn-Wallace Stadium, advancing to their first South State Championship Game since 2009.More >>
Giving back to the community is something minor league baseball player Bobby Bradley of Gulfport has been doing the past three years.More >>
St. Stanislaus won back-to-back-to-back 4A State soccer titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The Rockachaws have the talent to bring that trophy back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
The second round of the high school soccer playoffs hit the playing field Friday. Here's a recap of the local teams involved.More >>
Skier Lindsey Vonn and snowboarder Shaun White were among those marching behind the U.S. flag as the Olympic opening ceremonies commenced in South Korea.More >>
George County defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson told WLOX he plans to re-open his recruitment. The sophomore previously committed to LSU back in November.More >>
On Tuesday, D'Iberville High School honored a former Warrior and NFL player Reggie Collier.More >>
Hugh Pepper will be laid to rest on Thursday in Ocean Springs. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. He was one of the great high school football coaches in the state of Mississippi . In his younger days, Coach Pepper was an outstanding running back in college and a professional pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates.More >>
St. Stanislaus and Resurrection dominated their opponents in the first round of the boys soccer playoffs Tuesday night. Other games were closer and a few games were postponed because of weather conditions.More >>
High school soccer completed the first round of the playoffs on Monday.More >>
Longtime Ocean Springs head football coach and athletic director Hugh Pepper passed away Sunday morning, WLOX has learned. He was 88 years old.More >>
Sylvester Stallone salutes Philadelphia after the underdog Eagles beat five-time Super Bowl champ New England.More >>
Pearl River Community College made the most of its homecoming matchup against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, knocking off the 15th ranked Bulldogs 31-27.More >>
Trey Shaffer wowed fans across the Coast during his prep baseball days at Biloxi High School, and now, the 2017 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the year looks to do the same at Southeastern Louisiana.More >>
There were two big games played at the Biloxi Sports Arena Friday night. Harrison Central girls and boys battled to determine the top seeds for the Region 8-6A ranks.More >>
Jaquan Foster is on the verge of becoming the first Mississippi High School powerlifter to sign a college powerlifting scholarship. He'll sign on the dotted line on Wednesday with Midland University in Nebraska.More >>
Pascagoula wrapped up the top-seed in the Region 7-6A basketball ranks following a 70-56 win over Ocean Springs Tuesday night.More >>
It didn't take long for the Long Beach School District to select a new head football coach. Petal defensive coordinator Philip Pigott takes over from Forrest Williams who has moved into the Long Beach High School administration.More >>
The Long Beach School Board hires new football head coach Thursday.More >>
Ocean Springs has dropped three consecutive Class 6A title games. The Greyhounds are ready to get over the hump in 2018 and open the playoffs 7:15 Tuesday night hosting Pearl.More >>
The Shuckers are looking to fill several part-time seasonal positions for the 2018 season.More >>
For the third straight year, professional baseball player Bobby Bradley is putting on a youth camp at his alma mater, Harrison Central. The camp takes place Saturday, February 10, but the deadline to sign up is Tuesday, January 30.More >>
The Pro Bowl is usually lacks flash and sizzle with tackling at a premium. So Drew Brees' sons decided to drop the hardest hits on the sideline during an ESPN interview.More >>
Ocean Springs senior Malcolm Magee changes course and commits to Colorado State. He had previously committed to ULL on January 14 before decommitting eight days later.More >>
With one year remaining in his collegiate career, Gulfport product Daniel Keating looks to battle back from a hand injury and make a lasting impression on Southern Miss baseball.More >>
In arguably one of Mississippi's biggest match-ups this season, Biloxi (22-2) came up just short of knocking off the defending 6A State Champions, falling to Meridian 48-40. The highly-anticipated contest headlined a full day of hardwood action at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.More >>
During the 2018 HoopsFest, event organizers honored longtime WLOX sports director A.J. Giardina with the HoopsFest High School Athletic Achievement Award.More >>
Everyone knows that distinctive "Hello, everybody..." that begins every one of AJ Giardina's sportscasts on TV. But soon he'll be saying "Goodbye, everybody" and going to games as a fan instead of a reporter. Monday night, AJ made public his plans to officially retire in July.More >>
Southern Miss baseball players Daniel Keating and Alex Nelms share a special bond dating back to their playing days together at Gulfport High School.More >>
Whether or not this is a case of sour grapes is open to interpretation.More >>
With tip-pff at the 2018 HoopsFest inching closer and closer, anticipation continues to build for the event's marquee match-up. Biloxi (21-1) and Meridian (23-1) headline the fourteen-team lineup, squaring off Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.More >>
Coming off their 50-win, Conference USA Regular Season Championship season, Southern Miss approaches the upcoming 2018 season with great expectations.More >>
The league folded in 2001 after only one season. Rumors of the XFL’s return began to pick up steam in late 2017.More >>
Cloned horses have transformed the sport of polo, advancing the science along the way.More >>
Sincere or smokescreen, that is the question? In Peter King’s latest MMQB article, Sean Payton was unusually pointed in his criticism of this year’s quarterback class or at least the consensus top four of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield.More >>
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson released this letter to the NFL and the other 31 team owners on Thursday. In the letter, Benson says she will own the team until she dies.More >>
The Pelicans delivered again on the road, beating the Blazers, 111-102. The win gives the Pels a 2-0 series lead. Jrue Holiday scored a career playoff-high 33 points. Anthony Davis contributed to the "W" with 22 points and 13 rebounds. You seeing this? ?? @FOXSportsNOLA #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/Y74ZwbDVwd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 18, 2018 Anthony Davis might have a future at this basketball thing @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/RLOIsbk5h5 ...More >>
Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps is happy to be in the thick of a playoff run right now, but it certainly wasn't all smiles for this team all year long. Faced with a bit of a make-or-break period after losing five of six in early February, the team had to quickly adjust.More >>
Welcome in to Juan's World and the Pelicans backed up last night what I've been thinking and saying, to myself, since they qualified for the playoffs. Anthony Davis is NOT the key to the Pels winning their series against Portland. Their back court is.More >>
Often we see the Pelicans setting the tone offensively, forcing their opponent to play at a fast pace. But in Saturday's game one victory over the Trail Blazers, they set the first half tone with their defense, holding Portland to just 32 percent from the field, and 18 percent from outside the arc.More >>
Charles Dale and Chris Polk of the Keith Hughes Boxing Club in Ocean Springs will be jumping up in weight class on Saturday at the IP Casino. Both cruiserweight fighters will be competing in the heavyweight ranks.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) extended their franchise-best win streak to eight games before having it snapped in Game Two of a doubleheader at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (4-6) on Sunday afternoon.More >>
As the fifth-ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, Shuckers right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz carries the same promise this season as he did in the last - just, hopefully, with better results this time around.More >>
Corey Ray drove in five runs to hand the Biloxi Shuckers (6-1) their sixth straight win, a 6-5 comeback victory over the Mississippi Braves (3-4) on Thursd?ay night. Ray’s two-out bases-clearing double in the eighth inning capped the comeback despite Austin Riley’s two-homer night for the Braves.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers (5-1) used six scoreless innings from RHP Luis Ortiz (W, 1-0) in Wednesday’s opening night 2-0 win at MGM Park over the Mississippi Braves (3-3). The win marks Biloxi’s fifth straight and pushes them two games into first place in the South Division during the early stages of the 2018 Southern League season.More >>
Even with all the fanfare of being a second round draft pick and the Brewers' 14th-rated prospect, Shuckers pitcher Cody Ponce plays for reasons that go far beyond baseball.More >>
The Shuckers boast a balance of youth and experience on their roster entering the 2018 season.More >>
Jake Gatewood mashed a pair of home runs on Tuesday night in the Biloxi Shuckers’ 9-4 exhibition victory over the William Carey Crusaders. Ten different Shuckers’ pitchers combined to strike out nine hitters over the seven-inning contest.More >>
The Biloxi Shuckers are looking for hardworking candidates to fill multiple seasonal openings.More >>
