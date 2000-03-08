The Pelicans delivered again on the road, beating the Blazers, 111-102. The win gives the Pels a 2-0 series lead. Jrue Holiday scored a career playoff-high 33 points. Anthony Davis contributed to the "W" with 22 points and 13 rebounds. You seeing this? ?? @FOXSportsNOLA #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/Y74ZwbDVwd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 18, 2018 Anthony Davis might have a future at this basketball thing @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/RLOIsbk5h5 ...

Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson addresses the team after beating the Spurs in regular season finale. Source: Pelicans

You're hard pressed to find many Pelican fans in Portland or the Moda Center right now. But the one faithful supporter they can always count on is the team's owner, Gayle Benson. "Her strength has been amazing. I'm sure Mr. B is somewhere smiling, looking down on the team. She's been around talking to the team. Her presence has been a positive influence on the guys and everybody," said Pelicans GM Dell Demps. In fact, she's handled the team very similar to the way Tom... More >>