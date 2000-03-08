SPORTS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

  Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Alliance of American Football to kick off inaugural season in 2019

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:32:07 GMT
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)
    The Alliance of American Football will kick off it inaugural season after the 2019 Super Bowl. (Source: Alliance of American Football)

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

    There's a new football league in town...again.  Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football. 

  Hitting the jackpot: Knights sweep Kings with 1-0 win

    Hitting the jackpot: Knights sweep Kings with 1-0 win

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:45 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:45:01 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-04-18 07:53:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates as Los Angeles Kings center Alex Iafallo (19) skates in the background during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey f...
    Brayden McNabb scored against his former team in the second period, lifting Vegas to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings that made the Golden Knights the first expansion team in NHL history to sweep its first...More >>
    Brayden McNabb scored against his former team in the second period, lifting Vegas to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings that made the Golden Knights the first expansion team in NHL history to sweep its first playoff series.

  Holiday has 33 and Pelicans beat the Blazers to go up 2-0

    Holiday has 33 and Pelicans beat the Blazers to go up 2-0

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 1:23 AM EDT2018-04-18 05:23:43 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:53 AM EDT2018-04-18 07:53:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer). New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, left, shoots next to Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Portland...
    Jrue Holiday had a career playoff-high 33 points and the New Orleans Pelicans took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 111-102 victory on Tuesday night.More >>
    Jrue Holiday had a career playoff-high 33 points and the New Orleans Pelicans took a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 111-102 victory on Tuesday night.

  Scheifele, Hellebuyck lead Jets past Wild 2-0, for 3-1 lead

    Scheifele, Hellebuyck lead Jets past Wild 2-0, for 3-1 lead

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-04-18 03:02:02 GMT
    Wednesday, April 18 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-04-18 07:36:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jim Mone). Winnipeg Jets' Joe Morrow, second from right, tries to keep Minnesota Wild's Nino Niederreiter, of Switzerland, away from a rebound as Morrow aids Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, left, during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hoc...
    Scheifele's goals, Hellebuyck's 30 saves carry Jets past Wild 2-0 for 3-1 series lead.More >>
    Scheifele's goals, Hellebuyck's 30 saves carry Jets past Wild 2-0 for 3-1 series lead.
  After Further Review: Payton plays the pre-draft game with QB comments

    After Further Review: Payton plays the pre-draft game with QB comments

    Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-PicayuneSource: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
    Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Sincere or smokescreen, that is the question? In Peter King’s latest MMQB article, Sean Payton was unusually pointed in his criticism of this year’s quarterback class or at least the consensus top four of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield.

    Sincere or smokescreen, that is the question? In Peter King’s latest MMQB article, Sean Payton was unusually pointed in his criticism of this year’s quarterback class or at least the consensus top four of Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Baker Mayfield.

  Source: Saints held visit with Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser

    Source: Saints host Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 pre-draft visit. (Source: Mark LaGrange)Source: Saints host Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 pre-draft visit. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
    Source: Saints host Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 pre-draft visit. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
    The Saints hosted Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 visit, a league source told FOX 8 sports. Kiser finished his senior season with 143 tackles and five sacks. He led the ACC in tackles in each of the last three seasons.  Kiser participated in some Senior Bowl practices before leaving early with a knee injury. He is projected to get drafted somewhere between rounds 3-5. NFL teams are allowed to bring up to thirty prospects to their respective facilities for pre-draft v...More >>
    The Saints hosted Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 visit, a league source told FOX 8 sports. Kiser finished his senior season with 143 tackles and five sacks. He led the ACC in tackles in each of the last three seasons.  Kiser participated in some Senior Bowl practices before leaving early with a knee injury. He is projected to get drafted somewhere between rounds 3-5. NFL teams are allowed to bring up to thirty prospects to their respective facilities for pre-draft v...

  New Saints WR Cameron Meredith is focusing on being ready for training camp

    New Saints WR Cameron Meredith is focusing on being ready for training camp

    Cameron Meredith missed the 2017 regular season with an injury. Source: Mark LaGrange
    Source: Saints host Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 pre-draft visit. (Source: Mark LaGrange)Source: Saints host Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser on a top-30 pre-draft visit. (Source: Mark LaGrange)
    The Saints signed wide receiver Cameron Meredith to a two-year contract Thursday. The deal is worth $9.6 million. Now the Saints hope he'll be ready to go for the regular season. Meredith tore his ACL and MCL in the 2017 preseason. Today, Meredith told reporters on a conference call his goal is to be ready for late July, early August. "I'm gaining strength day-by-day. I'm excited to see how soon I can get back. The main objective for me is to do as much as I can with the traine...More >>
    The Saints signed wide receiver Cameron Meredith to a two-year contract Thursday. The deal is worth $9.6 million. Now the Saints hope he'll be ready to go for the regular season. Meredith tore his ACL and MCL in the 2017 preseason. Today, Meredith told reporters on a conference call his goal is to be ready for late July, early August. "I'm gaining strength day-by-day. I'm excited to see how soon I can get back. The main objective for me is to do as much as I can with the traine...
  Holiday cools off Blazers with 33 points, Pelicans take 2-0 series lead

    Holiday cools off Blazers with 33 points, Pelicans take 2-0 series lead

    Pels-Blazers Game Three is Thursday night in New Orleans. Source: Pelicans.com

    The Pelicans delivered again on the road, beating the Blazers, 111-102. The win gives the Pels a 2-0 series lead. Jrue Holiday scored a career playoff-high 33 points. Anthony Davis contributed to the "W" with 22 points and 13 rebounds. You seeing this? ?? @FOXSportsNOLA #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/Y74ZwbDVwd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 18, 2018 Anthony Davis might have a future at this basketball thing @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/RLOIsbk5h5 ...

    The Pelicans delivered again on the road, beating the Blazers, 111-102. The win gives the Pels a 2-0 series lead. Jrue Holiday scored a career playoff-high 33 points. Anthony Davis contributed to the "W" with 22 points and 13 rebounds. You seeing this? ?? @FOXSportsNOLA #DoItBigger pic.twitter.com/Y74ZwbDVwd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 18, 2018 Anthony Davis might have a future at this basketball thing @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/RLOIsbk5h5 ...

  Gayle Benson's support in Portland helping with Pels' success

    Gayle Benson's support in Portland helping with Pels' success

    Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson addresses the team after beating the Spurs in regular season finale. Source: PelicansPelicans Owner Gayle Benson addresses the team after beating the Spurs in regular season finale. Source: Pelicans
    Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson addresses the team after beating the Spurs in regular season finale. Source: Pelicans
    You're hard pressed to find many Pelican fans in Portland or the Moda Center right now. But the one faithful supporter they can always count on is the team's owner, Gayle Benson. "Her strength has been amazing. I'm sure Mr. B is somewhere smiling, looking down on the team. She's been around talking to the team. Her presence has been a positive influence on the guys and everybody," said Pelicans GM Dell Demps. In fact, she's handled the team very similar to the way Tom...More >>
    You're hard pressed to find many Pelican fans in Portland or the Moda Center right now. But the one faithful supporter they can always count on is the team's owner, Gayle Benson. "Her strength has been amazing. I'm sure Mr. B is somewhere smiling, looking down on the team. She's been around talking to the team. Her presence has been a positive influence on the guys and everybody," said Pelicans GM Dell Demps. In fact, she's handled the team very similar to the way Tom...

  GM Dell Demps on Pels playoff run: 'This is why we do this'

    GM Dell Demps on Pels playoff run: 'This is why we do this'

    The Pelicans will meet up with the Blazers for Game Two, Tuesday night. Source: NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

    Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps is happy to be in the thick of a playoff run right now, but it certainly wasn't all smiles for this team all year long. Faced with a bit of a make-or-break period after losing five of six in early February, the team had to quickly adjust. 

    Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps is happy to be in the thick of a playoff run right now, but it certainly wasn't all smiles for this team all year long. Faced with a bit of a make-or-break period after losing five of six in early February, the team had to quickly adjust. 

  Shuckers Win Streak Extends to and Halts at Eight Games After Doubleheader

    Shuckers Win Streak Extends to and Halts at Eight Games After Doubleheader

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:05 PM EDT2018-04-16 03:05:26 GMT
    Mike Guerrero and Dave Chavarria look out on a Shuckers game at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)Mike Guerrero and Dave Chavarria look out on a Shuckers game at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    Mike Guerrero and Dave Chavarria look out on a Shuckers game at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) extended their franchise-best win streak to eight games before having it snapped in Game Two of a doubleheader at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (4-6) on Sunday afternoon.

    The Biloxi Shuckers (8-2) extended their franchise-best win streak to eight games before having it snapped in Game Two of a doubleheader at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (4-6) on Sunday afternoon.

  Luis Ortiz appears primed for bounce-back campaign with Shuckers

    Luis Ortiz appears primed for bounce-back campaign with Shuckers

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:47:23 GMT
    Shuckers pitcher Luis Ortiz (WLOX Sports)

    As the fifth-ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, Shuckers right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz carries the same promise this season as he did in the last - just, hopefully, with better results this time around. 

    As the fifth-ranked prospect in the Brewers' system, Shuckers right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz carries the same promise this season as he did in the last - just, hopefully, with better results this time around. 

  Ray Completes Comeback to Make it a Sweet Six for the Shuckers

    Ray Completes Comeback to Make it a Sweet Six for the Shuckers

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 03:48:51 GMT

    Corey Ray drove in five runs to hand the Biloxi Shuckers (6-1) their sixth straight win, a 6-5 comeback victory over the Mississippi Braves (3-4) on Thursd?ay night. Ray’s two-out bases-clearing double in the eighth inning capped the comeback despite Austin Riley’s two-homer night for the Braves. 

    Corey Ray drove in five runs to hand the Biloxi Shuckers (6-1) their sixth straight win, a 6-5 comeback victory over the Mississippi Braves (3-4) on Thursd?ay night. Ray's two-out bases-clearing double in the eighth inning capped the comeback despite Austin Riley's two-homer night for the Braves. 

