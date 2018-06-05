A.S.K. - Ask, Seek, Knock - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi


Ask the big questions... Seek answers... Knock on the door of opportunity.
"Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you." Matthew 7:7
Ask the big questions. It's OK. Try it. Why am I here on earth? What is my purpose in life? What happens to me when I die? It's OK to ask questions. That's the way God made us.

Seek answers. How far are you willing to go to find answers to the big questions? If you haven't been to church in a while, it's a great place to start. Read the Bible, ask questions, and reach out to one of the a.s.k. partner churches in your area.

Knock on the door of opportunity. You have a choice. If you find the right door, will you walk through it?

Ask... Seek... Knock.
Lookup a word or passage in the Bible



BibleGateway.com
Include this form on your page
Powered by Frankly