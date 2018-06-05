Ask the big questions. It's OK. Try it. Why am I here on earth? What is my purpose in life? What happens to me when I die? It's OK to ask questions. That's the way God made us.



Seek answers. How far are you willing to go to find answers to the big questions? If you haven't been to church in a while, it's a great place to start. Read the Bible, ask questions, and reach out to one of the a.s.k. partner churches in your area.



Knock on the door of opportunity. You have a choice. If you find the right door, will you walk through it?



Ask... Seek... Knock.