  • Florida panhandle braces as storm Alberto gains new strength

    Saturday, May 26 2018 11:23 PM EDT2018-05-27 03:23:47 GMT
    The governors of Florida, Alabama and Mississippi all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

  • Jackson County emergency services standing down after latest Alberto advisory

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:05:15 GMT
    Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)Jackson County Emergency Services on stand down mode following latest Alberto advisory (photo source: WLOX)
    It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.

  • US states prepare as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads north

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

