One of the first steps to being prepared for a hurricane or other disaster is making an emergency kit.More >>
Check here for a list of hurricane names.More >>
It was stand down mode Sunday at the Jackson County Emergency Services office. Officials packed up following at 10 a.m. Alberto advisory.More >>
A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.More >>
While officials in Hancock County spent their Saturday preparing for whatever Alberto may bring, residents enjoyed another day in the sun while keeping an eye on the forecast.More >>
Drains, culverts, and ditches were cleared Friday by Biloxi Public Works crews in anticipation of heavy rains.More >>
Jackson County went under a state of emergency Friday morning, and several cities quickly followed suit so preparations could be made ahead of Alberto.More >>
Folks were out Friday at Long Beach Harbor making preparations for Alberto's expected arrival in South Mississippi.More >>
The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.More >>
New model information on Tuesday is leading to even higher confidence that South Mississippi will be spared from any heavy tropical rainfall this week,More >>
Since this season is expected to be more active than usual, nothing is more serious to the Hurricane Hunters than preparation.More >>
National Hurricane Center site providing detailed location and forecasting of tropical storms and hurricanes.More >>
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.More >>
Photos from tropical weather in south Louisiana in June.More >>
