Video showing brutal attack sparks outrage in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A brutal assault caught on camera has the Wayne County community in an uproar, with many suspecting the attack might have been a hate crime. Many of you reached out to us to find out what is being done to address the violence.
Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said his department is aware of the video and deputies have made two arrests in the case.
The video, which has been shared hundreds of times on social media, shows one man unexpectedly punch another man in the face as he walks under a porch or carport in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 13. After that initial punch, the attacker takes the victim to the ground and repeatedly punches him in the head.
Ashley said the man seen in the video throwing the punches is 32-year-old Landon McCaa. Ashley added that 28-year-old Tomas Sion Brown also joined in the beating. That portion of the attack is not seen in the video.
Ashley said McCaa and Brown, both of Waynesboro, were arrested Monday and booked into the Wayne County Jail on charges of aggravated assault.
We’re told the victim was badly beaten and underwent surgery Tuesday morning.
Ashley said the investigation into the attack is ongoing, including who shot the video. The suspects have not been charged with hate crimes at this time, but Ashley said he’s not ruling anything out. The sheriff said he has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the details of the case.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is encouraged to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
