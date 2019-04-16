TX man accused of killing 5-year-old girl in crash arrested in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detective, who is assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, assisted Tuesday morning (April 16) in the apprehension of a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run out of Texas.
The arrested subject, Jorge Granados, 22, was wanted on charges of Failure to Stop and Render Aid following a crash that killed 5-year-old girl on March 21 in Austin, TX.
Members of the Task Force made contact with Granados at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Foxbriar Court in Slidell.
He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail as a fugitive.
