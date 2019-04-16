Two people die following Friday night crash in Hancock County

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Two people who died Friday night in a Hancock County crash have been identified.
Thi Ngoc Phan, 44 of Long Beach, and Cam Nguyen, 21 of Gulfport, died in a crash in Bay St. Louis, said the city's police chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. The two-vehicle crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 603 and I-10.
According to Chief Ponthieux, the two victims were riding in the backseat of a Toyota Camry when it collided with a Chevy Silverado. Both Phan and Nguyen were taken to the hospital but later died due to their injuries. The driver and front-seat passenger in the Camry were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Silverado, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was not injured.
There was no indication that either driver was intoxicated, said Chief Ponthieux. However, citations were issued to the driver of the Camry. Police did not state what those citations were.
