Stone County Elementary shakes out anxiety with pep rally before state testing

STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - With the school year’s end fast approaching, kids of all ages are beginning the tough task of state testing.
At Stone County Elementary, it was all about shaking out any pre-test jitters. And that’s exactly what student did Monday during a pep rally.
For months, educators have been preparing their students to take the state testing. Now that test time is here, those same teachers just want to help kids de-stress and not be anxious.
Throwing in a pep rally before testing is a good way to loosen kids up and let them have a bit of fun before the testing begins, said Stone County Elementary Principal Krista Sablich.
“We want to make sure our students are not very stressed before the test and a lot of our students get very anxious before they take state tests," she said. "We wanted to relieve any of their stress and anxiousness that we could.”
Aside from plenty of school cheers being shouted, there were plenty of dance moves happening from students and teachers.
Dozens of teachers at the elementary school spend days preparing for the big event. All of the school’s educators came together, preparing for the pep rally for days. That involved plenty of cut up confetti, posters, and even a choreographed dance.
“Oh, it was a couple hours every day the last three or four days and it was just a great team effort on the whole faculty and the staff," said PE teacher Jason Morgan.
And while the faculty wanted the students to be able to shake out the pre-test jitters, they also wanted to emphasize the teachers’ confidence in their students.
“We just want our students to know that we know how smart they are and how well they are going to do on their tests even before we get any of those results back in,” said fourth grade teacher Miranda Vanderzande.
While it will be weeks before test results are in, the students definitely enjoyed the effort.
Students all over Mississippi are beginning or preparing to begin state testing. Educators recommend making sure your child gets plenty of sleep the night before, eats a good breakfast before school, and dresses comfortably.
For a list of tests students in Mississippi take, as well as practice tests, visit the Mississippi Department of Education’s website HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.