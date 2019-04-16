Shuckers Fall Short of Comeback in Series Opener with Pensacola

Shuckers starting pitcher Marcos Diplan (L, 0-1) was tagged for three runs in the first inning but settled down through the span of his outing. Jordan Gore singled and scored on a wild pitch in the first and Brian Schales followed it up with a two-run homer to make it 3-0. With the bullpen warming, Diplan managed to escape the inning and proceeded to retire eight in a row to extend his night.