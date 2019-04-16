Pascagoula River Audubon Center names new manager

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - The Pascagoula River Audubon Center has named Susan May Stachowski as its new center manager.
Stachowski, a lifelong resident of Moss Point, took over the position on April 1. For the last 25 years, Stachowski served as an educator in the local community, only recently retiring.
The main focus of this new position for Stachowski will be to oversee daily operations and work to build community partnerships with area businesses and residents. She will develop programs and activities that appeal to nature lovers of all ages and continue the mission of the National Audubon Society.
“I believe the Pascagoula River Audubon Center has the opportunity be a hub for environmental education and events for Moss Point and the surrounding communities,” Stachowski said. “Along with the educational aspects, visitors can also learn about the history of the Pascagoula River, a bit of local culture, and discover many other opportunities at the center.”
Stachowski earned a B.S. in Communications from Mississippi University for Women where she focused on public relations. She later joined the education field as an English teacher where she rounded out her career in educational leadership after earning a Master of Education degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.
PRAC is building a busy calendar of event to attract educators, residents and community partners.
The Center, located in historic downtown Moss Point, serves as the gateway to and promoter of conservation on the Pascagoula River, one of the last, large free-flowing rivers in the contiguous United States. The center offers river boat tours, interactive displays, aquaria, kayaking, bayou walkways, birding, a nature play garden, fine art gallery, meeting rooms, and more. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about the Center, visit its website HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.