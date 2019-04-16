Pascagoula River Audubon Center names new manager

The Center, located in historic downtown Moss Point, serves as the gateway to and promoter of conservation on the Pascagoula River, one of the last, large free-flowing rivers in the contiguous United States. The center offers river boat tours, interactive displays, aquaria, kayaking, bayou walkways, birding, a nature play garden, fine art gallery, meeting rooms, and more. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about the Center, visit its website HERE.