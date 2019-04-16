Nice today. Thursday and Thursday night thunderstorm threat.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s. Another strong system will affect the area Thursday and Thursday night. Heavy rainfall totals up to three inches will be possible in our region. Severe, damaging, weather will be possible but not likely in coastal Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night. We have a level two risk out of five which is on the lower end of the scale. Model timing suggests Thursday’s worst rain and thunderstorms for coastal Mississippi could occur mainly around and after sunset. The details of this system will continue to be refined over the coming days. Continue to monitor the forecast for further updates. The cold front responsible for this bad weather will finally pass by Friday, allowing for cooler, clearer, and drier conditions heading into the upcoming weekend. Easter Sunday still looks pleasantly dry and seasonable.