HAPPENING TODAY: Ole Miss Rebel Road Trip heads to Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Ole Miss fans have the chance to meet the coaches and athletic directors Tuesday during one of the university’s stops along the Rebel Road Trip.
The road trip will be in Ocean Springs Tuesday. It’s the sixth stop on the eight annual Bancorp South Rebel Road Trip. The series of fan meetings will feature football coach Matt Luke and basketball coaches Kermit Davis and Yolett McPhee-McCuin as its main speakers. Ross Bjork, the vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, will also be there.
In addition to the speakers, the meetings include autograph opportunities, photo booths, official merchandise, football posters, an exciting video look at the university and information tables for the Athletics Foundation and the Alumni Association.
The tour continues throughout the rest of the week with stops throughout Mississippi, including in Louisville, Tupelo, and Clarksdale. The road trip will culminate Friday in Oxford with breakfast.
Tuesday’s stop on the caravan will be at Ocean Springs Yacht Club on Front Beach at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include hors d’ouevres. There will also be a cash bar. To purchase tickets or for more information, click HERE or call the alumni office at 662-915-7375.
