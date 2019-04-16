Governor Bryant signs teacher pay raise bill

“Good teachers can change the trajectory of a student’s life forever”

Governor Phil Bryant signs SB 2770 to give Mississippi teachers a raise; Source: Governor Bryant Facebook
By Morgan Howard | April 16, 2019 at 12:23 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:37 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Governor Bryant signed the teacher pay raise bill, SB 2770, Tuesday.

This will give teacher’s in Mississippi a raise of $1,500.

The pay raise passed in the Senate by a vote of 46-2 and in the House 88-27.

A $1,500 pay raise will cost the state budget more than $75 million according to figures previously provided. Lawmakers could increase spending of state revenue next year by $200 million this year’s original budget.

Governor Bryant said in a Facebook post, “Good teachers can change the trajectory of a student’s life forever.”

