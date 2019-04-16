Caring for baby dolls lessens anxiety in nursing home residents

If you’re interested in introducing doll therapy to your senior, here are a few tips from DailyCaring.com. Their experts say it’s best to casually introduce the doll to your senior and let them decide if they like it or not. Don’t act like the doll is a doll, refer to it as a baby and treat it like a real child. Get a lifelike doll, but one that doesn’t cry, which could be upsetting. And most importantly, if they have no interest in the doll, don’t make an issue out of it. They could change their minds in the future.