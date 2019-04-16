Cable ONE is changing its name to Sparklight

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - This summer, a familiar coast business will change its name to keep up with the changing times. Cable ONE is becoming Sparklight. The name is intended to reflect the company's transformation from a traditional cable company to a full-service provider of internet, cable television, and phone services.
“We are very excited for this evolution to our new brand and the next chapter in our story,” Cable ONE President and CEO Julie Laulis said. “Over the past several years we have evolved and our new brand will better convey who we are and what we stand for – a company committed to providing our communities with connectivity that enriches their world. While we are introducing a new brand, our corporate name will remain Cable One, Inc.”
The name Sparklight was chosen to illustrate speed and connectivity, and symbolize the company’s new brand promise – connecting people to what matters.
Here’s what the change will mean to current Cable ONE customers:
- Your Cable ONE email address will not change.
- Customer statements will soon begin saying Sparklight, instead of Cable ONE. You may see the name reflected on your account as early as July.
- If you’re set up for automatic payments with your bank, you don’t need to make any changes at this time.
- Continue to send your monthly payments to the same location. Payments submitted to either Sparklight or Cable ONE will be accepted.
- Your current cable plan will not change as a result of the rebrand. New internet packages and pricing were already launched in January 2019.
