Biloxi casino brings race books to the Coast just in time for Kentucky Derby

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Kentucky Derby is just over two weeks away and one Coast casino will open race books for bettors just in time.
The Palace Casino said it will open the Coast’s first race books on Wednesday, just in time for the Triple Crown Races, which will kick off the Kentucky Derby on May 4.
Guests will be able to place wagers every day on nationwide horse events at teller windows and at self-service terminals located in the newly renamed CONTACT Sports and Race Book. Horse rules and well-trained tellers will be available to assist guests with common and more advanced wagers.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing to the Mississippi Gulf Coast,” said the casino's general manager Keith Crosby. “This is a project we have worked on for several years, and we are excited to offer our guests the best possible wagering opportunities on all major U.S. tracks.”
Palace Casino Resort will be partnering with three leading nationwide content providers and will continue to add options based on guest demand.
This isn't the first time the Palace Casino's name has came up in the Derby world. The casino's owners Robert and Lawana Low are prominent thoroughbred owners and breeders. The couple own and operate a 300-acre farm named "“Primatara" in their hometown of Springfield, MO.
Most notably, the couple owned the 2018 Arkansas Derby winner and Kentucky Derby contender Magnum Moon. Other horses owned by the Lows include Real Cozzy, Green Fee, G1 Winner Capote Belle, and 2006 Kentucky Derby 3rd place finisher, Steppenwolfer.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.