Beautiful today, but storms possible on Thursday

It’s another gorgeous day with sunshine and highs in the 70s! With a southerly wind tonight, we’ll have overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. A bit more cloud cover is expected on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s.
Another cold front is expected to move in by Thursday, bringing showers and storms. For now, it looks like our best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will be possible, and we can’t rule out a strong to severe storm. Our threat is low, but not zero for strong wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s.
After the front passes, we could see a few showers linger into Friday. It will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s and low 70s. The sunshine will return for Easter weekend. Highs will be in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.