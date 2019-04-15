92-year-old woman recalls moments she sought shelter during tornado

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Residents in Escatawpa Sunday afternoon were picking up the pieces after an EF1 tornado swept through overnight.
Ruby Howell’s daughter was staying with her Saturday night. She heard hail first and rushed her mom to safety.
“I was sound asleep in my bedroom way back yonder, and she came in there and said get in the closet!” Ruby recalled.
While Ruby waited in the back of the house, her daughter sat in the living room just a few feet from the dining room. That room is no longer there. Outside, Ruby’s home suffered more damage. Brick columns were pulled from the home and tree limbs littered the yard. Part of the roof on the shed was also ripped off.
“It’s terrible. All that junk. So much to do in the yard. All messed up and my utility room," Ruby said. She will be 93 in June and said this is the first time she’s ever been through anything like this.
The American Red Cross also making an appearance to assess the damage and help those who need it.
