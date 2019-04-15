Pleasant start to the week. Thursday thunderstorms.

A pleasant day is expected. Sunny skies, low humidity, and mild temperatures in the middle 70s are forecast. Then, another clear and cool night is on tap. Lows should dip into the upper 40s and 50s. We’ll stay nice and dry on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, another strong storm system will arrive in coastal Mississippi on Thursday. Thunderstorms are likely with this system and storm damage will be possible but not likely in coastal Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night. The details of this system will continue to be refined over the coming days. Continue to monitor the forecast for any updates. That system moves out of the area early Friday and we are left with a pleasantly dry weekend ahead.