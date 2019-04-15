Lucedale man pleads guilty to 6 charges of sexual acts involving a minor

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Jefferson Lee Jordon, 43, of Lucedale plead guilty to 3 counts of sexual battery and 3 counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes in a George County courtroom Monday.
Jefferson was sentenced to serve 40 years for the 3 counts of sexual battery and the maximum penalty of 15 years for the 3 counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes. Both sentences will be served day for day in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and all counts will run concurrently with each other.
Officials say the two victims were abused between the ages of 7 and 13 years old.
“For several years, these two young girls lived in fear, lying awake at night, wondering if the defendant would abuse one or both of them..." said District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath. “I hope this sentence sends a message to child predators that we will prosecute their cases to the fullest extent of the law and hold them accountable for abusing children in our community.”
Jordon was also assessed a $1,000 fine on each count and ordered to pay all court costs.
“The abuse that these two young girls suffered at the hands of the defendant is unimaginable. He took advantage of their innocence and trust in him and used it to manipulate and intimidate them to satisfy his perverted desires," said Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Lewis.
Jordon will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release from prison. The George County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
