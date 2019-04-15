Late-week system could bring strong storms

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -The WLOX First Alert Weather team is tracking a strong storm system that could bring stormy weather to South Mississippi by the middle to end of the week April 18-19th.
The Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of the central part of the county in a risk for strong to severe storms as a strong low pressure center tracks across the region.
The severe weather risk shifts east by the Thursday time frame. There is still uncertainty on exactly where the greatest risk for severe storms will be, but models have been trending towards a stormy scenario for much of the Southeast, including South Mississippi.
There is still plenty of time to monitor the forecast for any changes.
