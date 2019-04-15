Hancock High hosts first ‘ponytail drive’ to help cancer patients

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - There was plenty of energy inside the Hancock High School gym Monday morning. The gym transformed into a hair salon as 20 students and community members lined up for a free haircut.
Every ponytail of hair cut will go to Pink Heart Funds to create wigs for those with cancer.
“People with cancer that don’t have any hair, it helps boost their self esteem," said Anne Prestenbach, one of those who donated.
For some, it was their very first time for such a big chop. But they know that it will make a big difference.
“If it’s something I can do to help someone else, then why not?” said Jillian Hardy.
The school’s Interact Club along with 10th grade english teacher, Jana Montgomery, organized the ponytail drive. Montgomery knows personally of the work Pink Heart does. She is a breast cancer survivor.
“I went to Pink Heart Funds to pick up a wig. It was an emotional thing for me, and it was extremely important because it made me feel like my former self. It made me feel normal again," Montgomery said.
Those with Pink Heart Funds were excited to see someone they’ve helped giving back.
“I remember the day she came in. She was extremely emotional, and she was just like ‘I don’t want a wig’. I think she thought she was going to look like Mama’s Family or something. So once she got her wig, she was just blown away,” said Pink Heart Funds founder Joan Niceley.
“It’s mind boggling that people are that generous to come out and give their own hair," said Steve Johnson, president of Pink Heart Funds.
And those who gave didn’t walk away empty-handed, but with a sense of accomplishment for giving back and a brand new 'do.
"My head feels so light,” exclaimed one student after her hair cut!
Students paid $1 to get out of class for Monday’s ponytail drive raising $315. Part of that will be donated to Pink Heart Funds to cover the costs of making a wig.
