Endangered/ Missing Child Alert issued for missing 12-year-old

DUCK HILL, MS (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/ Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Dakota Elliott Kelly of Duck Hill, Mississippi. Kelly went missing at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Dakota is described as a black male, 5’2” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short, black hair. Dakota was last seen wearing dark blue and light blue Kobe Bryant sneakers, white socks, gray and black Puma sweatpants, plain white t-shirt, black and gray Columbia sweatsuit jacket, and no hat.
Dakota may be accompanied by Dallas Elliott Kelly or possibly Gabriel Fleming. Dallas Kelly is described as a black male, 6’3” tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown eyes and black, short hair. Dallas Kelly was last seen wearing a red jogging suit, red hat, red sneakers. He has faded tattoos on his arms.
The vehicle being used is a gray Honda SUV bearing Illinois license plates. The vehicle was last seen traveling west from Dakota’s home on Highway 404 toward I-55.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dakota Kelly, or Dallas Kelly, or the vehicle, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 662-858-0019.
