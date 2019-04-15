Cones picked up as Spring Break comes to a close

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The traffic cones are picked up, the beach is clean, and Spring Break on the Gulf Coast is over.
As far as the beach goes, Chuck Loftis, Harrison County sand beach director says it was business as usual for his crews as they went out to clean the beach.
City of Biloxi crews started picking up those 6,000 cones Monday morning, while others concentrated on what garbage was left on the north side of the highway.
While most locals avoided the heavy traffic on Highway 90, one Wisconsin couple made a spur-of-the-moment trip to the Coast and found themselves in the middle of all the traffic.
Bill and Bonnie Robinson decided to head to the Coast for some fun in the sun.
“We came down from Milwaukee, just for a visit, and didn’t expect to run into the Spring Break,” Bill Robinson said. “So, we came down Saturday night, and ran into the crazy traffic. It was like organized chaos but it seemed like people were having a good time.”
The Robinsons were able to find a hotel room a little north of the Coast but they headed back down to Biloxi first thing Monday to find an entirely different scene from the day before.
"Came down this morning and all of the sudden it’s like night and day, like a whole different place now,” Bill Robinson said. “The storms are over, Spring Break is over, and this place is just beautiful.”
Aside from unknowingly crashing the weekend party, the Robinsons said they were excited to arrive on the Coast and are looking forward to their vacation.
“We’re loving it,” Bonnie Robinson said. “I can’t wait to walk on the beach and then maybe later on sit on the beach and maybe get a little color for when we go back to Wisconsin.”
