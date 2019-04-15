Beautiful weather for Monday and Tuesday

After a chilly morning, we’re in for some great weather! We’ll be sunny and warm today with highs in the 70s. We’ll be chilly again tonight with lows in the low 50s. More sun is expected on Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
A bit more cloud cover may roll in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. No rain is expected on Wednesday. However, another cold front may move in on Thursday, bringing showers and storms. It already looks like heavy rain will be possible. There is also the chance for a few strong storms.
Rain will exit by Friday, but it will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Easter weekend looks bright and sunny with highs in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.