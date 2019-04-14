Tornado Watch until 5 AM for South Mississippi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed South Mississippi under a Tornado Watch until 5 AM Sunday morning. This includes Pearl River, Stone, George, Jackson, Harrison, and Hancock counties.
Timing
Model trends continue to show a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through between midnight and 6 AM. A few may be strong to severe with isolated damaging wind gusts or isolated tornadoes.
Severe weather?
Overall, the risk for severe weather is low for Pearl River, Stone, George, Jackson, Harrison and Hancock counties. South Mississippi in under a slight and enhanced risk for severe storms, which is a level 2 and 3 out of 5 for the probability of severe weather occurring within 25 miles of your location. The probability is higher in the enhanced and moderate risk to our north and west over central Mississippi and northern Louisiana. However, a few storms may reach severe limits in South Mississippi and may be capable of isolated damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flash flooding in areas prone to flooding.
Windy
It will remain windy into Sunday as winds from the south continue 20-30 mph with gusts even higher. They will switch to the northwest by sunrise Sunday.
Cooler tomorrow
High temperatures Sunday will struggle ot get out of the 60s with breezy north winds 10-20 mph.
