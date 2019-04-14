Possible tornado damage reported in Jackson County after severe weather

By Annie Johnson | April 14, 2019 at 5:34 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 6:01 AM

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Several homes across South Mississippi experienced heavy damage Saturday night going into Sunday morning due to severe weather.

Several homes damaged after severe weather tears through South Mississippi. (Photo source: WLOX)
Jackson County Emergency Management director Earl Etheridge confirmed 13 houses have reported damage, so far in Escatawpa and other areas in Jackson County.

The emergency management team set up a staging area at the corner of Hwy 613 and Prescott Drive.

The Storm Prediction Center placed South Mississippi under a Tornado Watch starting around 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

