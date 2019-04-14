Harrison County house fire hospitalizes two Sunday morning

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A house fire in western Harrison County sent two victims to hospitals Sunday morning.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said a fire in a single-story wood-framed home was reported around 10:45 a.m. off of 16 Section Road.
Medics from American Medical Response and Harrison County Fire treated a man and woman for burns and smoke inhalation, Sullivan said. The woman was flown to the trauma center in Mobile, while the man was taken to Garden Park Medical Center.
According to Sullivan,t he first fire units arrived at the burning home within minutes of being called and was able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes.
Fire units from Harrison County Fire, West Harrison, Lizana, Cuevas, Pass Christian, Fenton and the CRTC Fire departments assisted at the fire. The Harrison County Fire Marshal, Harrison County Sheriffs Office and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
