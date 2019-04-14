Cooler and drier air returns today

Showers and storms that moved through this morning are well to our east. A cold front brings us cooler and drier air today. Highs will only be in the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds from the west and northwest will be breezy. Tonight will remain clear and calm with lows in the 40s.
More sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70. Wednesday brings a bit more cloud cover with highs in the 70s.
Another cold front may move in on Thursday, bringing more showers and storms. Some rain could linger into Friday.
