Staying windy today, strong to severe storms possible late tonight

A cold front will approach us late tonight and into early Sunday morning. A line of showers and storms will likely pass through between 12 AM -6 AM. A few storms could become strong to severe. Wind gusts near 60 MPH could develop in some of these storms. The tornado risk is relatively low, but not zero. Much of the rain will be gone by 6 AM Sunday morning. it’s important to have a way to receive weather alerts and warnings. Our WLOX First Alert Weather App is free to download on your phone on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.