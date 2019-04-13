Staying windy today, strong to severe storms possible late tonight

Hold on tight, because it’s going to be windy today! Winds may gust near 30-35 MPH from the south and southeast. A Wind Advisory will be in place this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible today with highs in the mid 70s.
A cold front will approach us late tonight and into early Sunday morning. A line of showers and storms will likely pass through between 12 AM -6 AM. A few storms could become strong to severe. Wind gusts near 60 MPH could develop in some of these storms. The tornado risk is relatively low, but not zero. Much of the rain will be gone by 6 AM Sunday morning. it’s important to have a way to receive weather alerts and warnings. Our WLOX First Alert Weather App is free to download on your phone on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
Cooler and drier air will settle in by Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s with some sunshine.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.