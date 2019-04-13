Former New Orleans youth pastor pleads guilty to sexual battery of a child

“Time after time during the course of this abuse, the defendant made intentional and unconscionable choices to manipulate and groom his relationship with the child to ultimately lead to the crimes for which he has been convicted," said DA Joel Smith. "His repeated abuse of the trust that was given to him by the family, his church and the community will leave lasting scars. However, the strength and courage demonstrated by the victim throughout the process and especially today are a shining example of hope to those who may be victimized in the future.”