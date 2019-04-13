Auto Mall Pkwy reopened after early morning apartment fire forced shutdown

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Auto Mall Pkwy has been reopened. The parkway was temporarily closed after an early morning apartment fire. Multiple fire units responded to the scene of Arbor View Apartments around 6 a.m. Saturday in D’Iberville.
D’Iberville Fire Chief Gerald Smith said the fire started downstairs and spread to the second floor of the building. The fire is under control, but witnesses say the downstairs apartment was completely engulfed in flames.
No injuries have been reported. Everyone was able to make it out safely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The complex is across from City Hall on Auto Mall Parkway. These are the same apartments that burned 4 years ago.
