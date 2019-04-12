Warm Friday. Wet times this weekend.

Easy-going and warm weather for Friday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Then, a strong spring storm system will bring the threat of one to three inches of possibly heavy rainfall and even a low risk for severe damaging thunderstorms in coastal Mississippi late Saturday evening through early Sunday. At this time, it appears that all modes of severe weather will be possible with tornadoes and damaging straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts being the main hazards. The threat level is low for coastal Mississippi which means that while severe damaging weather will be possible in coastal Mississippi, it will not be likely. Monitor the forecast for any changes or updates. And plan ahead to know where your safe place will be if warnings are issued for your location. If the timing of these rain and thunderstorms is as expected, then many daytime events and activities on Saturday and Sunday may be unaffected by storms since most of the storms are expected during the overnight hours when most folks are in bed asleep.