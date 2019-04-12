Two more Yellow Jackets sign on the dotted line

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The largest signing class in St. Martin history continues to grow, as two more Yellow Jackets signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday afternoon.
Savanah Harris signed with Tallahassee Community College to play softball over a number of other offers.
“I had a lot of influential people trying to make those decisions. You should go here, you should go here, this is a good college," Harris said. "But I just felt like Talahassee’s a place close to home. I visited the college, it’s just somewhere I want to grow.”
After averaging just 5.2 points per game with the boy’s basketball team, Meridian Community College was the only school that offered Jayden Drummond. However, they see potential in the 6′7″ prospect, and Drummond hopes to return the favor.
“I want to give them my 100 percent all," Drummond said. "I want them to be like yes, we took a chance on him and he’s gonna pay off in the long run. I just thank them because they’re the only school that took a chance on me.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.